August 2026 Malaysian vehicle sales down 3.2% – MAA

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of August 2026, reporting that a total of 71,428 units units were delivered to buyers last month. This represents a drop of 3.2%, or 2,367 units, from the 73,615 units shifted in July.

Story continues after ad

August’s sales numbers also represent a 2.45% (or 1,793 units) decrease from that achieved in the same month in 2025, when 73,041 units of passenger and commercial vehicles were shifted.

Despite volume dipping slightly compared to the month before, the association said that the numbers for August showed that momentum was still being maintained. It said that August had the highest monthly SUV sales recorded for the year, with close to 24,000 units sold, largely contributed by new models being introduced.

The month also saw continued improvement in pick-up truck demand, with sales hitting almost 3,000 units, making for the second-highest monthly volume this year, helped no doubt by the introduction of the Budi Madani Diesel subsidy programme in June.

As for the year-to-date (YTD) figure, the 2026 total with the first eight months completed stands at 530,478 units sold, which is 2.63% (or 13,616 units) ahead of that for the corresponding eight-month period in 2025, when 516,862 units were delivered. The association said it expects sales to maintain at the current momentum in September.

Story continues after ad

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.