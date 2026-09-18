BAIC still coming to Malaysia – Arcfox T1 EV to launch year-end, BAIC BJ30 Hybrid in 1Q27, both CKD from start

In Arcfox, BAIC, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 September 2026 12:08 pm

BAIC’s Malaysian entry has got to be one of the longest gestation periods ever in the nation’s automotive history. Can you believe the Beijing-based state-owned carmaker took a chance here as early as 2015? It then wanted to make Malaysia an ASEAN EV hub, and in late-2016, showed the EV200 EV sedan and D20 petrol hatch – both looking a lot like the original Mercedes-Benz B-Class.

Nothing then really happened until mid-2023, when BAIC and EP Manufacturing (EPMB) signed an MoU for X55 and BJ40 Plus local assembly (CKD). In May 2024, both SUVs were previewed in right-hand drive form (we even got them both for a few days) and were supposed to be launched later that year, but 2024 became 2025 and 2025 became 2026.

Three months ago, BAIC sub-brand Arcfox listed Malaysia on its website and activated its Malaysian Facebook, Instagram and Threads pages, and it transpired that GoAuto Group’s Intro Synergy (yup, of Neta Malaysia fame) would be the distributor.

The company has now confirmed to paultan.org BM that its Malaysian plans are alive and well – final brand launch preparations are being done, backed by a more structured and clear plan. The Arcfox T1 and BAIC BJ30 will launch first as CKD models from the start, as soon as year-end and in the first quarter of next year respectively.

Recently launched in Indonesia as a BAIC for Rp 393 million (RM90k), the T1 is 4,337 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,572 mm tall and has a 2,770 mm wheelbase. In Indonesia, the smart #1-sized EV has a 95 PS/176 Nm front motor, a 42.3-kWh LFP battery, a 310-km WLTP range, a 5.2-second 0-100 km/h time and a circa-150 km/h top speed. Max charging rates are not divulged, but 30-80% DC charging takes around 25 minutes and 0-100% AC charging takes eight hours.

Meanwhile, the BJ30 has already been on sale for over a year in Indonesia, where’s it’s available only as a hybrid for Rp 529-589 million (RM122k-135k). There exists a pure petrol version, but we understand that Malaysia is expected to get the hybrid first.

Length, width, height, wheelbase and ground clearance are respectively 4,730, 1,910, 1,790, 2,820 and 215 mm. In Indonesia, the BJ30 Hybrid’s 158 PS/235 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine is married to either one 177 PS/315 Nm motor on the FWD or that plus a 75 PS/135 Nm rear motor on the AWD, through a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission. Combined outputs are 334 PS/550 Nm and 409 PS/685 Nm respectively.

We understand that for Malaysia, the Arcfox badge is set to adorn EV SUVs and crossovers, while the BAIC badge will be reserved for boxy off-roaders. What are your thoughts? Will the BAIC who cried wolf finally pull through?

Indonesian-market Arcfox T1, sold there as a BAIC

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Indonesian-market BAIC BJ30 Hybrid