Carro Auction Carnival on Sept 24 – bid for auctioned cars, free VR1 report, up to RM750 off buyer’s premium

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 September 2026 7:11 pm

Car auctions are sellers send cars that need to find new owners quickly, and where dealers go shopping. What’s cool is that with the advent of online platforms, you no longer need to be in the trade – or standing in an auction hall – to get in on the action.

That’s the idea behind Carro Auction, an online auction platform at carroauction.co where both dealers and members of the public can view the cars on offer and bid for them directly. On Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 3pm, the platform will host the Carro Auction Carnival, a one-day event featuring a large number of cars from Carro’s partner banks, with rewards thrown in for those who bid and win.

Not the Carro you already know

First, a clarification, because the name will be familiar. Carro Auction is a different animal from the Carro most Malaysians have dealt with. It isn’t the company’s trade-in or sell-your-car service, and it isn’t the retail side of the business where you browse quality used cars.

At Carro Auction, cars are put up as auction lots, registered bidders compete for them online, and the best bid wins. It’s the same mechanism the trade has relied on for decades, just opened up to anyone with an account and an internet connection.

Where the cars come from

Auction cars reach the platform from a variety of sources, the most typical being bank repossessions – vehicles that financial institutions have taken back after hire purchase repayments could not be kept up, and which now need to be sold on. Banks aren’t in the business of holding on to cars, which is exactly why auction stock has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for buyers who know what they’re looking for.

For the Carnival, Carro Auction is lining up a larger pool of cars from its partner banks for a single afternoon of bidding. The full list of cars is being finalised with the banks and will be published on the Carro Auction website ahead of the event, so it’s worth checking back in the days leading up to September 24 to start building a shortlist.

Bid, win and get rewarded

To sweeten the deal, there are three rewards on the table for the Carnival:

Free VR1 inspection report when you complete payment by September 28. The VR1 is the PUSPAKOM inspection report needed for a transfer of ownership, so that’s one less item to sort out and pay for after winning a car.

when you complete payment by September 28. The VR1 is the PUSPAKOM inspection report needed for a transfer of ownership, so that’s one less item to sort out and pay for after winning a car. Up to RM750 off the buyer’s premium for all registered first-time bidders. The buyer’s premium is the fee an auction platform charges the winning bidder on top of the winning bid, so this is a direct saving for anyone trying an auction for the first time.

for all registered first-time bidders. The buyer’s premium is the fee an auction platform charges the winning bidder on top of the winning bid, so this is a direct saving for anyone trying an auction for the first time. Up to RM1,000 in auction credits when you purchase two or more cars – one squarely aimed at dealers looking to stock up in one sitting.

Terms and conditions apply to all three.

Who should be paying attention

For used car dealers, the pitch is straightforward: a large batch of bank stock in a single session, accessible from the office or the lot rather than a day out at an auction yard, with credits for multiple purchases. If you haven’t signed up as a Carro Auction bidder yet, the first-timer discount on the buyer’s premium is a good reason to do it now.

For private buyers, it’s a chance to shop where the trade shops. The usual auction discipline applies, of course. Read each listing carefully, go through the platform’s terms before you bid, and decide on your ceiling beforehand – one that accounts for the buyer’s premium, ownership transfer, insurance, road tax and any reconditioning the car might need. Then stick to it when the bidding heats up.

How to take part

Register as a bidder at carroauction.co ahead of the event rather than leaving it to the last minute. Keep an eye on the site for the Carnival’s car list, pick out the ones that interest you, and be logged in when the auction happens at 3pm on Thursday, September 24. Win a car and settle payment by September 28, and the VR1 inspection report is on the house.

Carro Auction Carnival