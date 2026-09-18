Celebrate Malaysia Day with Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam: certified pre-owned BMW, MINI cars from RM152k!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 September 2026 11:24 am

Looking for exceptional Malaysia Day offers on certified pre-owned BMW and MINI vehicles? Visit Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam from September 18-20 to explore a wide selection of BMW Premium Selection models at attractive prices.

These are not your run-of-the-mill used BMWs and MINIs. These approved pre-owned cars have gone through 360-degree technical and optical checks to ensure they’re in top condition, and with a full-service history, you’re covered by however many years of warranty is left. Nothing like leaving it to the experts, and in this case, the very brand itself.

Let’s start with the BMWs on offer, many of which are very lightly used. The entry-level BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a popular sight on our roads, and you can have a 2025 BMW 218 from as low as RM152,000 or a 2026 BMW 218 M Sport for RM194,000. Fans of the evergreen BMW 3 Series will delight at a 2023 BMW 320i M Sport for just RM190,000.

Want an SAV? How about a 2025 BMW X1 from as low as RM209,800 or a 2023 example from just RM178,800? There’s also a delivery-mileage 2024 (registered 2025) BMW X3 for just RM260,000. If you want an EV, a 2025 BMW i4 is going for RM209,000.

MINI fans, you haven’t been forgotten – there’s a 2021 MINI Clubman S going for RM158,000 and a 2023 MINI Countryman for RM169,800.

You may also want to check out the brand new cars – among these is the BMW X4, which is being offered with a cash rebate of up to RM60,000. How’s that for a deal?

If you need yet another reason to be at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam over the September 18-20 weekend, there’s going to be a lucky draw that could see you take home a brand-new iPhone Duo! More on the event at Wheelcorp Premium’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages, or you can get in touch via WhatsApp.

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