Chery at Carro Autofair 2026, Sept 25-27, Puchong South

In Advertorial, Chery / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 September 2026 8:09 pm

Chery is the brand that makes the Carro Autofair 2026 line-up a full house. The mother brand joins its offshoots Omoda Jaecoo and iCaur at Carro Puchong South from September 25-27, 9am to 7pm daily – which means the Autofair is also the first time you’ll be able to buy a Chery at Carro.

What’s on the floor is the core of Chery’s Malaysian range – the Tiggo Cross, Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 families in petrol and Chery Super Hybrid forms, plus the Omoda 5 crossover and the all-electric Omoda E5 – all at Chery Malaysia’s September campaign prices. One thing to know before you read on: those prices are the published ones. What Carro is adding for the Autofair isn’t being published anywhere – you’ll need to come down to Puchong South and ask for a personalised quote to find out.

Here’s the rundown.

Tiggo Cross – from RM80,800

Chery’s entry point is also its best seller. The B-segment Tiggo Cross Turbo pairs a 147 PS/210 Nm 1.5 litre turbo with a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox and squares up to the Proton X50 and Honda HR-V on price.

The Tiggo Cross HEV is the more interesting one. Its 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine works as a generator for a pair of electric motors producing 204 PS and 310 Nm, so it drives like an EV in town and sips fuel on the highway. At RM91,800 it’s the most affordable hybrid on sale in Malaysia, and for the campaign the battery warranty is extended to up to 10 years on top of the seven-year/150,000 km vehicle cover.

Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 7 PHEV – the family C-SUV, petrol or plug-in

The Tiggo 7 Pro is the conventional choice – 1.6 litre turbo, 197 PS and 290 Nm through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch, a 475-litre boot and five-star ASEAN NCAP – and it’s priced at RM108,800 for the campaign, down from a RM123,800 list price.

Or there’s the Tiggo 7 PHEV, the Kulim-assembled plug-in hybrid that pairs a 1.5 litre turbo with a 204 PS electric motor for 279 PS and 365 Nm combined, 90 km of pure electric range and a claimed 1,200 km on a full tank and charge.

Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 8 Pro – seven seats, two ways

Need three rows? The Tiggo 8 1.6T is the newer, sharper-priced way into Chery’s seven-seater, with the same 197 PS turbo engine as the Tiggo 7 Pro, and for September it’s RM115,800 – which puts a seven-seat D-segment SUV within a few thousand ringgit of a C-segment one.

The Tiggo 8 Pro is the full-fat version: a 2.0 litre turbo with 256 hp and 390 Nm, the most powerful petrol Chery you can buy here, with the kit list to match.

Omoda 5 and Omoda E5 – the crossovers, and the EV with a free wallbox

The Omoda 5 is the style-led crossover of the range, with a 156 PS/230 Nm 1.5 litre turbo, six-speed wet dual-clutch and multi-link rear suspension, priced at RM105,800 for the campaign.

The Omoda E5 is its electric twin – a 204 PS single motor, 61 kWh battery and 430 km of WLTP range.

What’s published, and what isn’t

You’ll get deals from Chery Malaysia’s September campaign, and you’d get it at any Chery showroom. What you won’t get at any Chery showroom is whatever Carro adds on top for the Autofair. Those extras won’t be on a banner, a website or in this article. Sit down with the Carro team at Puchong South, ask for a personalised quote, and see what comes out of the drawer. Three days only.

And the rest of the fair

There’s also Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur and Dongfeng under the same roof, Carro Certified used cars at special prices, selected official pre-owned units from the new-car brands, and food trucks and activities to keep the family occupied while you take that test drive.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

If you can’t make it to Puchong that weekend, keep an eye out for Carro’s new Chery showroom – as the freshly appointed dealer, the Carro Chery team will be around well beyond the fair.

Otherwise, see you at Carro Puchong South.