H special number plate series – over RM25 million in bids recorded in first two days, bidding still open until Sept 20

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 18 September 2026 10:10 am

On the evening of September 14, the road transport department (JPJ) launched the “H” series of number plates in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2026. As per the usual, the special series, of which the letter stands for Harmoni, spans registration numbers 1 to 9999.

Today, the department announced that the response to the special plate series has been overwhelming, with the total bid value having exceeded RM25 million in the first two days since bidding opened on September 16.

Early indications are that the series could see the highest price ever being paid for a vehicle license plate in Malaysia, surpassing the RM1.75 million recorded for the registration number FFF 1 in Junw 2024.

Bidding for the H series, which the department says will be the final, single-letter series of registration plates to be issued, remains open online via the JPJeBid online bidding system until 10om on Sunday, September 20. Bidding results will be announced within 24 hours on September 21, JPJ said.

Bids start from RM20,000 for golden numbers, from RM5,000 for premium numbers, from RM2,500 for attractive numbers, from RM500 for popular numbers and from RM300 for regular, running numbers. Like all other registration plates, the series is subject to terms and conditions on JPJeBid, and successful bids must be registered to a vehicle within a period of 12 months from the issuance of official bid results.