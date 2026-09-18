Hyundai Stargazer Malaysia launch confirmed, Sept 22 – Style, Prime and 6-seater X; 1.5L NA CVT; fr RM99k est

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Danny Tan / 18 September 2026 3:30 pm

The Hyundai Stargazer’s Malaysia launch date is now confirmed, and the MPV will debut on September 22, which is next Tuesday. “The new Stargazer is here! The WEhicle made for moments together is coming your way on 22nd of September. Stay tuned,” Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) posted on social media, showing rows of the three-row car waiting at the port.

The Stargazer was first previewed at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 in June, before we got up close to the Stargazer X – a six-seater with middle row captain seats – last month. The affordable MPV rival to the Mitsubishi Xpander, Toyota Veloz (and by extension, the Perodua Alza) is a CBU import from Indonesia, where ‘Low MPVs’ as such are core models.

The Hyundai is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The Smartstream G four-cylinder unit is mated to a chain-driven CVT that Hyundai calls Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), with drive sent to the front wheels. This is the class norm.

Size wise, the Stargazer is 4,575 mm long and 1,780 mm wide, with a 2,780 mm wheelbase. That’s 20 mm shorter than the Xpander but a full 100 mm longer than the Veloz. With an almost one-box shape, the Hyundai is closer in design to the Xpander than the two-box Veloz/Alza with a prominent bonnet – which style do you prefer?

By the way, we’re getting the Stargazer in its latest facelift form, which surfaced in Indonesia last year as the Stargazer Cartenz. We’ve detailed the all the visual changes here, with side-by-side pics.

HMY opened order books for the Stargazer at KLIMS, with estimated pricing of RM99,XXX for the Style, RM109,XXX for the Prime and RM121,XXX for the range-topping X. It was announced then that the first 800 customers will receive a RM4,600 value package that includes an eight-year/160,000 km warranty, four years of free service and a booking fee of only RM88. Existing Hyundai customers get an additional RM1,000 rebate.

The base Style rides on 16-inch wheels, an inch smaller than the others, with a different design and a black finish on the X you see here, which also gains beefier bumpers, silver decorative skid plates, wheel arch extensions and black badging for a tougher, more SUV appearance. The top model gets an exclusive Gravity Gold Matte paint on top of the regular Titan Gray Metallic, Creamy White Pearl and Midnight Black Pearl options.

Inside, there’s a widescreen panel with two screens, which on the base model consists of a calculator-style seven-segment LCD instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, as well as an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. The other variants get twin 10.25-inch displays.

The centre console houses either manual or auto air-con controls with physical switchgear, along with a conventional T-shaped gear selector down below. The latter is missing from the X, which instead gets a twist shifter from the latest Tucson and Santa Fe (on top of steering paddles), freeing up space for extra storage on the unique stitched centre console. Upholstery is fabric on the Style, part faux leather on the Prime and full faux leather for the X.

The Stargazer comes with seven seats as standard, with the X only offered as a six-seater with second-row captain’s chairs. All but the base model get fold-out tables on the front passenger seat back. There are roof-mounted air vents with dedicated blower controls, of course. With all seats up, the boot can hold just 182 litres, but it’s expandable to 1,892 litres with the second and third rows folded.

Safety wise, the Stargazer comes with just two airbags as standard – you’ll have to step up to the Prime and X to get six airbags and the full list of SmartSense driver assists, which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, front departure alert, driver attention monitor, door opening warning and auto high beam.

Again, the estimated pricing is RM99,XXX for the Style, RM109,XXX for the Prime and RM121,XXX for the X, with a RM4,600 value package for early birds. Lower final pricing to be announced at the launch? We’ll see. For now, what do you think of the Hyundai Stargazer’s looks and package as a family machine?

GALLERY: Hyundai Stargazer X in Malaysia

Loading 98 photos…

GALLERY: Hyundai Stargazer Prime in Malaysia