Ipoh woman gets two Mitsubishi Xforce in B1F1 contest

Danny Tan

Ipoh woman gets two Mitsubishi Xforce in B1F1 contest

Where do these people get their luck from? Saidahtul Khairunnisa bt Martius, a 39 year-old woman from Ipoh, is driving home two units of the Mitsubishi Xforce although she’s just paying for one. This is possible because she’s the grand prize winner of the ‘Buy 1 Free 1’ Xforce contest.

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The contest is part of early bird promotions in conjunction with the opening of order books for the Mitsubishi Xforce in February. Those who booked an Xforce during the campaign enjoyed a RM5,000 cash rebate and three times free labour for servicing, bringing the Xforce’s total five-year maintenance cost down to just RM3,900.

Of course, they also earned a chance to win another Xforce through the ‘B1F1’ contest. Nurhidayah bt Mokhtar won the second prize of an iPhone 17 Pro Max while Choong Ye Siew took home an iPad Pro, the third prize.

Ipoh woman gets two Mitsubishi Xforce in B1F1 contest

“When I first arrived at the showroom, I was surprised and excited as I had no idea what was happening. Winning a brand-new Mitsubishi Xforce is something I never expected. What first attracted me to the Xforce was its stylish design, and after driving it, I found it to be very comfortable. The overall driving experience gives me a strong sense of safety and confidence on the road,” Saidahtul said.

“I am truly grateful to Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia for this unforgettable experience and look forward to creating many wonderful memories with my family in our Xforce,” she added.

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“We hope this exciting new chapter brings her many memorable journeys, new experiences and moments to look forward to. We also hope the Xforce will exceed expectations and become more than just a vehicle, but a trusted companion in the moments that matter. This is what we hope every Xforce owner will experience as they embark on their own journey with the Xforce,” said Takashi Sakamaki, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia.

Powered by a 1.5L NA four-cylinder engine with 105 PS/141 Nm and paired to a CVT, the B-segment SUV is priced at RM109,980 for the Urban and RM119,980 for the Ultimate, on-the-road without insurance. Our full review here.

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