Jetour T2 i-DM amasses 2,137 bookings ahead of Malaysian launch tomorrow – 1.5T PHEV, RM169k est

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 September 2026 3:13 pm

As of yesterday, the Jetour T2 i-DM has collected 2,137 bookings since the order books opened on June 11 at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026. That’s an average of over 21 orders a day, and the car isn’t even due to be launched until tomorrow!

RM168,888 is the estimated price (let’s see how much lower the final price will be), and what you get is a 1.5 litre turbo direct-injected engine, two electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The combined output is 360 PS and 610 Nm of torque, versus its ICE sister‘s 245 PS/375 Nm.

EV-only and combined ranges are claimed to be over 100 km and 1,200 km respectively (likely NEDC figures), and we can expect Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a panoramic view monitoring system and “a comprehensive ownership and warranty package”, according to Jetour Malaysia.

For context, the RM157k T2 ICE comes with a seven-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/one-million-km powertrain warranty and five times’ free service (parts and labour). Excited? Not long now! You can read our buyer’s guide in the meantime.

Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV at KLIMS 2026

Loading 23 photos…

Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV official images