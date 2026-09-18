In Local News / by Danny Tan / 18 September 2026 12:02 pm

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Those planning to head to KL city centre tomorrow, take note. There will be road closures around the KLCC and Bukit Bintang areas this Saturday, September 19, to make way for the Malaysia Sarong Music Run (MSMR) 2026 running event.

Affected roads include Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Pinang, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Stonor, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Ampang. Some of these roads will be fully closed to traffic while some will be shared between runners and traffic – click on the image above for details.

The run starts tomorrow evening, so the road closures will start from around 2pm. However, some areas will be closed from today for the event set up near KLCC. Any changes to the closures or timing is at the discretion of the authorities, the event organiser says.

Race pack collection is at Hotel Royale Chulan on Jalan Conlay, and today is the last day for the REPC. Tomorrow, runners can park at KLCC, the open car park beside NZ Curry House, Avenue K and the open car park behind the AmBank building. If you’re not taking part, it’s best to avoid driving to KL city centre tomorrow. Take the train instead.