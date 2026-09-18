Pre-owned Lotus Eletre and Emeya EVs from RM399k – great deals boosted with a pair of F1 grandstand tickets!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 September 2026 1:29 pm

The Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT and Eletre Hyper-SUV for below RM400k? That is insane levels of performance and car for the money, and they’re now available from RM399k pre-owned with very low miles on the clock. You’re a car guy, you do the math.

What’s even better is that this good deal comes with a truly limited-time carrot in the form of a pair of Formula 1 main grandstand tickets. Now, if you’ve somehow missed it, F1 is coming back to Sepang, but only as a one-off ‘Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia’ in October due to unforeseen events. This ‘strange but true’ race will be iconic, and tickets are understandably hard to come by, but now you know…

Check out the Eletre and Emeya at two locations this month – The Waterfront, Desa Park City, September 16-20; and Concourse, Level 2, Pavilion Damansara Heights, September 22-27. Get to know the cars better, check out the details and take them for a spin to feel the performance on tap.

Place a booking in September and score a pair of grandstand tickets for the wildcard F1 race everyone will be talking about for years to come. Limited tickets are available on a first come first served basis.

Speaking of performance, these ‘600’ models feature a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain delivering 612 PS and 710 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint times are 4.15 seconds for the Emeya 600 and 4.5 seconds for the Eletre 600 – impressive figures for luxurious EVs capable of providing up to 600 km of WLTP range.

Active air suspension is standard, and MY27 models get larger wheels (21-inch for Emeya, 22-inch for Eletre), Pirelli P Zero tyres made specifically for Lotus vehicles, six-piston brake calipers and an active rear spoiler for extra downforce. The interior is boosted by Nappa leather and a 15-speaker KEF premium audio system, among other goodies.

By the way, Lotus might no longer be on the grid today, but Team Lotus is still one of the most successful teams in F1 history, winning no less than seven constructors’ titles and powering six drivers’ champions including Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Emerson Fittipaldi and Mario Andretti.

Die hard and/or older F1 fans would have heard of them before, but even if your memory doesn’t stretch so far back, you’d know Aryton Senna just by walking pass a watch shop in the mall. The departed legend scored his first F1 win in 1985 with Team Lotus, and in iconic style too – the black-gold John Player Special livery has to be one of the coolest ever. Senna scored more wins in the the yellow ‘Camel’ livery Lotus 98T the following year.

You can have that same logo on your wheel – check out the roadshow dates above. Both Emeya and Eletre will be available for test drives throughout the weekend at the two locations. Register for a test drive today and claim an exclusive gift from Lotus, while stocks last.