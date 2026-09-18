Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 e-bike debuts in Europe

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Royal Enfield / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 September 2026 1:30 pm

Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle has officially gone global, with bookings now open in Europe and the UK ahead of deliveries starting in October. The retro-styled C6 is priced from 5,990 Euros (RM28,126) in Europe and 5,300 Pounds Sterling (RM28,968) in the UK, with the initial rollout covering Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Berlin and London.

The C6 is the first production model from Flying Flea, Royal Enfield’s dedicated electric motorcycle brand, first unveiled in 2024. Power comes from a 3.91 kWh battery and electric motor producing 15.4 kW (20.6 hp) and up to 60 Nm.

Top speed is 115 km/h, while European-specification models have a WMTC range of 104 km. Weighing 124 kg, the C6 takes around 65 minutes to charge from 20% to 80%.

Equipment fit out includes a forged-aluminium frame, magnesium battery casing, girder-style front suspension, belt drive, lean-angle-sensitive ABS and traction control, as well as connected electronics. The C6 is positioned as a lightweight urban electric motorcycle, with its pricing reflecting Royal Enfield’s positioning of the Flying Flea brand above lower-cost electric motorcycles.

There is currently no confirmed launch date or pricing for other regions, although the Flying Flea website says US pricing will be announced later. For now, the European and UK launch marks the first major export expansion for Royal Enfield’s new electric motorcycle brand.