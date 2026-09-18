Score great value from Cycle & Carriage this Malaysia Day season with a pre-owned Peugeot 3008, from RM78k!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 September 2026 11:25 am

Enrich your Malaysia Day celebrations this year even further with the great value on offer from Cycle & Carriage, where pre-owned examples of the Peugeot 3008 are on offer.

Originally priced at RM169,888, the Peugeot 3008 is sold in pre-owned form at RM88,000. Even greater value comes with the Malaysia Day rebate of RM10,000, bringing the price of the pre-owned Peugeot 3008 to start from RM78,000!

This brings you savings of more than RM90,000 compared to purchasing brand-new, which is more than 50% off the original MSRP. Be quick to enjoy this price, however, as the offer stands for a limited time only.

Just as Malaysia Day follows the nation’s celebration of independence, this offer from Cycle & Carriage promises the freedom of motoring in your own automobile with the reassurance of support from a trusted network.

The vehicles on offer in this promotion are ex-management and demonstrator vehicles, therefore there is a limited supply of vehicles of this kind. Be assured that these vehicles are inspected and refreshed before resale to customers, in order to provide the level of quality and condition you can trust. These will be available exclusively from Cycle & Carriage.

Not only are these pre-owned vehicles from Cycle & Carriage priced attractively, they are also eligible for financing on monthly instalments comparable to some entry-level, national compact SUVs. Selected units are even eligible for interest rates at new-car levels!

Book your test drive today with Cycle & Carriage at the following locations:

Cycle & Carriage George Town

Cycle & Carriage Cheras

Cycle & Carriage Kempas

When you buy your Peugeot from Cycle & Carriage, you’ll get more than just renowned European automotive engineering; being a Cycle & Carriage customer also means access to trusted after-sales service you can rely on.

Be sure to take advantage of this offer for your chance to own a proper, premium C-segment SUV at highly attractive prices. Explore Cycle & Carriage on Facebook and Instagram to find out more.