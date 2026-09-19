Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV launched in Malaysia – 360 PS/610 Nm, over 100 km EV range, 1,200 km total, RM162,800

In Cars, Jetour, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 19 September 2026 9:13 pm

Following the opening of the order books for it in June, when it was previewed at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026. the Jetour T2 i-DM is finally here, with the plug-in hybrid SUV making its official Malaysian debut earlier this evening.

Priced at RM162,800 (nett, without road tax and insurance), the PHEV is the second T2 model available here, the other being the petrol-powered T2 that was launched in March. The hybrid variant costs RM6,000 more than the petrol, which goes for RM156,800 (also nett), but is cheaper than the RM167,900 (again, nett) T2 Dark Warrior Limited Edition, a 69-unit kitted up version of the petrol T2 that was introduced last month.

Response to the T2 series models from Malaysian buyers has been more than positive, to say the least. The Dark Warrior sold out almost immediately, and interest in the T2 i-DM has been equally strong, with 2,137 bookings collected for it as of two days ago.

In terms of exterior design, the PHEV follows the same prescription as the T2, with the same front and rear end, with only an additional flap for the charging port located on the rearward right side – and relevant badging – making for the visual differentiation.

Sitting on 20-inch Trailblazer alloys, which are shod with 255/55 profile tyres, the PHEV also gains a signature colour called Highway Grey Matte, but other than that, everything looks familiar from a shape viewpoint. As attested by the demand for the T2 series, that LR-inspired styling formula obviously works, so there’s no reason to tinker with that.

Although there’s some interior kit exclusive to it, the primary differences are mechanical and tucked away. Under the bonnet lies a series-hybrid system, led by a SQRH4J15 1.5 litre turbocharged, direct-injection engine, which is paired with two electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), yielding a total output of 360 PS and 610 Nm.

This is considerably more than the 245 PS and 375 Nm running off the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-pot on the petrol T2. However, the PHEV loses the automaker’s “XWD intelligent drive system” (and seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission, naturally), which is the term used to describe its all-wheel-drive format.

It instead puts its power to the road via the front wheels. This alters the configuration on the central drive mode selector, with four drive modes (Sport, Economy, Standard and Snow, alongside EV and HEV operation modes) available for it instead of the seven-plus-one modes for the petrol T2.

The battery is the same as found on other Chery group offerings, in this case a BYD-sourced 18.4 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit that Jetour says provides over 100 km of travel on electric power alone. This is close to the 106 km (NEDC) range offered by the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, which has a slightly lower power and torque output coming off its Super Hybrid System (SHS).

Similar to that elsewhere in the family, the system never allows charge levels to fall below 20% to preserve battery health and longevity. Working with petrol-based propulsion, combined range is a claimed 1,200 km (the cycle is unspecified, but should be NEDC). The vehicle also offers up to 3.3kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability for powering compatible external devices.

As for charging, the T2 i-DM supports DC charging of up to 57 kW, which gets the battery from a 30% to 80% state-of-charge in 27 minutes, while AC charging at 6.6 kW takes less than three hours to get the unit from a 30% to 100% SoC, and AC 2.2 kW portable charging from 30% to 100% SoC takes six hours or less.

The interior is a carry over from the petrol, which means you’ll find the same kit, including a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display and a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone auto air conditioning, ambient lighting, faux leather upholstery and power-adjustable front seats.

Jetour T2 i-DM specification sheet. Click to enlarge.

Also on is a 50 watt wireless charger, a 12-speaker Sony audio system and a 360-degree camera system, among others. The PHEV adds some new bits, and these are an illuminated crystal gear knob as well as an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Additionally, the side mirrors have an automatic tilt down feature in reverse mode.

Safety wise, the hybrid version of the five-star ASEAN NCAP-rated SUV gets the same full Level 2 ADAS pack plus six airbags.

Jetour Malaysia has announced that an early bird package worth up to RM3,000 is available for the first 2,000 registrations of the T2 i-DM. Buyers can choose from a complimentary 7 kW AC wallbox charger (with installation) or RM2,000 worth of charging credit from ChargeSini, along with a complimentary V2L adapter cable, subject to terms and conditions.

The T2 i-DM comes with a seven-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year or 160,000 km high-voltage battery warranty, a 10-year or 1,000,000 km engine warranty (whichever comes first) as well as five times free service.

Loading 29 photos…