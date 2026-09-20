Dongfeng Voyah Dream 9 coming to Malaysia Q1 2027 – battery-electric and PHEV versions; CBU first, CKD next

In Cars, Local News / by Mick Chan / 20 September 2026 11:50 pm

The Voyah Dream 9 will enter the Malaysian market in the first quarter of 2027, Dongfeng distributor Volt Auto Malaysia has told Malaysian media ahead of the launch of the brand’s latest flagship MPV in China.

Both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains will be sold in Malaysia, as offered in the brand’s native Chinese market, according to Volt Auto, with customer preference in Malaysia expected to lean slightly towards the petrol-electric PHEV version.

While the Dream 9 will arrive in Malaysia initially as a fully imported (CBU) model, the brand’s flagship MPV will shift towards being a locally assembled (CKD) model, said the company. In terms of network presence, the Voyah brand will have its own dealer network in Malaysia, with standalone showrooms distinct from the Dongfeng brand, Volt Auto has also revealed.

The Voyah Dream 9 is the successor to the Voyah Dream that was shown at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobilty Show (KLIMS), and before that at Auto China 2026 in Beijing.

With the 2026 Voyah Dream already a sizeable vehicle, the Dream 9 is larger still in some dimensions, albeit marginally, with the new model measuring 5,325 mm long (+10 mm), 1,998 mm wide (+18 mm), and 1,805 mm tall (-15 mm) with a 3,200 mm wheelbase (unchanged).

The Dream 9 certainly asserts its visual presence, with a front fascia that sports what is dubbed the “Dragon Scale” chrome grille with a retractable ornament; it won’t be the first Chinese flagship model to channel Goodwood. In front, illumination is by Huawei Xpixel smart projection headlights.

According to Car News China, the two powertrain choices are the BEV with a 175 kW (238 PS) front motor and a 300 kW (408 PS) rear motor, and a PHEV with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine with two electric motors for a combined output of 555 kW (755 PS).

The battery-electric powertrain-equipped version draws from a 120 kWh ternary lithium battery that offers a claimed 701 km of range (CLTC), or around 575 km on the WLTP standard. Meanwhile, the PHEV gets a 65 kWh battery with a claimed CLTC range of 300 km, which equates to around 246 km on the WLTP standard.

Both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the Voyah Dream 9 employ an 800-volt electrical architecture, and both support “5C” charging, or the capability to recharge from 20-80% in 12 minutes, Car News China reported.

Underpinning the Dream 9 is the “Huju P” chassis that uses a double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension layout, incorporating three-chamber air springs with four levels of spring rate and dual-valve dampers. Manoeuvrability is aided by rear-axle steering, which offers up to 10 degrees of steering angle.

Accommodation in the Dream 9 is a three-row layout, with the all-important second-row seats being of “aviation-grade” and the ability to rotate to be seated face-to-face with the third-row occupants. Also featured are a refrigerator and folding screens, while the second and third rows get adaptive dimming glass.

Advanced driving assistance systems are of a Level 3 ensemble, wrote Car News China, and is comprised of 37 sensors, an 896-line lidar unit, and three solid-state lidar units, serving the onboard Huawei Qiankun ADS 5.0 intelligent driving system.