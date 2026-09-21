15 motorcyclists arrested in Kajang LEKAS road enforcement operation, 95 summonses issued

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 September 2026 10:11 am

Kajang police arrested 15 motorcyclists for reckless and dangerous riding during a road enforcement operation along the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS). The operation was carried out by the Kajang District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (BSPTD) from 12:01 am to 5 am.

A total of 70 motorcycles and 90 individuals were inspected, with 95 POL257 traffic summonses issued for various offences. The 15 riders were arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous riding.

Upon conviction, a first offence carries a maximum five-year jail term and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000. A second or subsequent conviction carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM20,000.

Police also seized 34 motorcycles under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for various offences. PDRM warned against reckless and dangerous riding, as well as using public roads as racing tracks. The force said stern action would be taken against anyone found committing offences and endangering other road users.