2026 Hyundai Tucson price drop – up to RM8k cheaper, RM144k 2.0L NA discontinued, now RM160k to RM190k

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 21 September 2026 10:27 am

Launched in Malaysia in July last year, the facelifted Hyundai Tucson has been given a “strategic” price cut in an effort to enhance customer value and widen access to “a premium SUV ownership experience.” Note that this reduction applies to the current CBU fully-imported model, as CKD local assembly has yet to begin despite it being promised for the second quarter of the year.

With the announcement comes the discontinuation of the RM143,888 naturally-aspirated Style G2.0 MPi, which means the C-segment SUV actually starts RM15,000 higher than before at RM159,800 on-the-road without insurance for the 1.6T Prime – although that is RM5,088 lower than the previous model. The 1.6T Prestige AWD is RM7,088 less expensive at RM179,800, while the range-topping Prestige Hybrid costs RM8,088 less at RM189,800.

“We wanted to make the Tucson even more accessible to customers in Malaysia, while continuing to deliver the quality, safety and ownership experience that are line with our global brand standards. This pricing revision reflects our commitment to creating greater value for our customers and our promise to be sentiasa di sisi anda,” said Hyundai Motor Malaysia managing director Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen.

As a refresher, the turbo models are powered by a 180 PS/265 Nm 1.6 litre four-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission; the Prestige adds all-wheel drive. The Hybrid retains the engine but adds an electric motor and swaps out the DCT for a six-speed auto, for a combined 235 PS and 367 Nm of torque.

With the discontinuation of the Style, all models are fairly well equipped, coming with LED headlights, 18-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger and a hands-free opening powered tailgate.

The Prestige models add matrix projector headlights with adaptive high beam, snazzy 19-inch alloys, premium cloth dash trim, steering paddles, powered seats with heating and ventilation, a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 360-degree camera setup. All variants also now come with a full suite of driver assists, including Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality.

GALLERY: Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Prime

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