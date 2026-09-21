2027 Geely Galaxy E5/EX5 facelift shown – Proton eMas 7 twin gets subtle redesign to go with RWD revamp

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 21 September 2026 12:06 pm

Three months after it appeared in a Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) filing, the facelifted Geely Galaxy E5 (known globally as the EX5) has been revealed ahead of its launch on September 23. This is, of course, the twin to the Proton eMas 7, and as previously reported, this latest update promises a massive revamp under the skin.

Not much has changed when it comes to the design. You still get a fairly featureless SUV body with slim headlights and a full-width taillights, along with black wheel arch trims and a diffuser-like rear valance.

The front bumper, however, is new, sporting a full-width black strip that curves upwards at the corners to integrate the air curtain inlets, making the car look like it’s grinning widely. Underlining it is a sizeable silver “chin” that also incorporates the centre air intake.

Finishing off the look are a range of new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel options, including a multi-spoke design typical of Geely’s latest Galaxy models. Measuring 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, the facelifted E5 is 21 mm longer and 19 mm wider than before, while its 2,750 mm wheelbase is unchanged.

There aren’t many tweaks on the inside, either, save for the steering wheel. The old car’s odd oblong two-spoke unit has been replaced by a more conventional three-spoke wheel with only a flat bottom, something we already saw on the Monjaro EM-i. The seat upholstery has also been redesigned with a symmetrical pattern that ditches the odd silver pin.

Beyond that, you still appear to get a one-touch “zero gravity” reclining passenger seat with a built-in ottoman, a panoramic sunroof with built-in sunshade, a 10.2-inch instrument display, a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a head-up display, a Qi wireless charger and a distinctive multifunction control knob.

While the design has been mostly carried over, the earlier MIIT filing hints at a significant rework under the skin. For a start, the power output has increased from 218 PS (160 kW) to a heady 333 PS (245 kW), which will have a big effect on the car’s acceleration. As a refresher, the eMas 7 is able to get from zero to 100 km/h in as little as 6.9 seconds; expect the new car to complete the century sprint in the fives.

Not much else has been revealed, but the charging port has been move to the rear – and with it comes a likely switch to a rear-wheel-drive layout. Yes, just like the BYD Atto 3, the E5 looks set to undergo an Evo-style reengineering to make it better to drive, which apparently also provides space for a large front boot.

Also expected is a next-generation Aegis short blade LFP battery that should provide more range, up from the maximum of 475 km the current car with a 68.39 kWh pack musters on the WLTP cycle. Hopefully, this change brings a corresponding upgrade to an 800-volt architecture for over 200 kW DC fast charging (115 kW currently), similar to the Atto 3.

In China, the E5 is also set to receive Geely’s mid-range G-Pilot H5 driver assist system, as evidenced by the lidar sensor at the top of the windscreen and cameras on the front fenders and atop the rear spoiler. This enables highly-autonomous city and highway driving as well as remote park assist, although this will almost certainly be exclusive to the Middle Kingdom.

Don’t expect this facelift to be applied to the eMas 7 anytime soon, given that it was only just updated with the Premium Plus model – and that local assembly only began late last year. Maybe next year?