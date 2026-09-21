Closure of traffic light junction after PLUS Seremban toll for Jalan Sungai Ujong traffic study – Sept 22 to Oct 5

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 21 September 2026 3:02 pm

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Take note, PLUS users and Seremban folks. JKR Negeri Sembilan has announced the closure of the traffic light junction after the North South Highway’s Seremban exit. The 24-hour closure is from tomorrow (September 22) till October 5.

The state’s works department says that the closure of the major intersection is for a traffic dispersion study of the toll exit and Jalan Sungai Ujong – congestion in this area is infamous.

JKR adds that there will be field observations and feedback from related agencies. They will have discussions on an instant fix as well as suggestions on infrastructure improvements for the medium and long term.

During the traffic light junction closure, those coming in from PLUS heading towards Seremban town will have to turn left towards Jalan Labu (where Seremban Gateway II is) and make another left turn at the junction. Those who want to head to Jalan Lingkaran Tengah Rembau / Kuala Pilah / Kuala Klawang cannot turn right at the junction – they must also U-turn ahead of Seremban Gateway II before going straight.

The U-turn is also needed for those heading towards Seremban 2, Sendayan and Seremban Gateway I. Check out the map above for a better picture. It sounds complicated but this study is needed before concrete measures are taken to (hopefully) solve the congestion in this major chokepoint. Drive safe.