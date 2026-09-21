Dongfeng at Carro Autofair 2026, Sept 25-27 at Puchong South – pre-reg deals, save up to RM46,088 off RRP

Dongfeng will be offering limited units of pre-registered Vigo SUVs and 007 sedans at prices that are, frankly, a long way below what the same cars cost new. They’ll be at Carro Puchong South from September 25-27, 9am to 7pm daily, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Here’s what’s on the floor and what it costs.

Dongfeng Vigo – RM79,800, a saving of RM29,088

The Vigo is Dongfeng’s compact electric SUV, the one that squares up to the BYD Atto 2. It runs a 163 PS/230 Nm front motor off a 51.87 kWh LFP battery for up to 380 km of WLTP range, with a 12.8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS and 18-inch alloys. Its party trick is the split tailgate – the lower half folds out into a bench that holds 150 kg, so it doubles as a seat for tailgating, camping or lacing up hiking boots in front of a 500-litre boot.

It retails at RM108,888. At the Autofair, the pre-registered Vigo is RM79,800 – a saving of RM29,088 off list. That makes it one of the cheapest C-segment electric SUVs you can put on the road in Malaysia right now.

Dongfeng 007 – Premium RM129,800, Prime RM149,800

The 007 is the head-turner – a sleek electric fastback that takes on the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3, and one that Nissan liked enough to rebadge as its own N7. Both variants share a 73.48 kWh LFP battery with 200 kW DC fast charging, a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, a 19-speaker Wanos sound system with speakers in the driver’s headrest, and a 540-degree camera.

The Long Range RWD Premium puts 272 PS and 310 Nm to the rear wheels for a 5.8-second 0-100 km/h time and up to 530 km of WLTP range. It retails at RM169,888; at the fair, the pre-registered Premium is RM129,800, a saving of RM40,088.

The AWD Prime adds a front motor for 544 PS and 620 Nm – enough for a 3.9-second sprint to 100 km/h, which puts it in a different postcode from anything else at this price – with 463 km of WLTP range. It retails at RM195,888; the pre-registered Prime is RM149,800, a saving of RM46,088.

To put things into perspective, you can buy the most powerful and specced up Dongfeng 007 for around the price of the Tesla Model 3 “Rahmah”.

What pre-registered means

These are cars registered with delivery mileage only – as good as new to sit in. Dongfeng’s cover is a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty and eight years, unlimited mileage, on the drive battery.

Come and get a number

The pre-reg prices above are published, and they’re the same for everyone. What isn’t published is what Carro can do around them for you on the day – your trade-in valuation, financing, and whatever else the team has in the drawer for the Autofair – which is why the smart move is to sit down with the Dongfeng Carro team at Puchong South and ask for a personalised quote before someone else drives your unit home. Three days, limited cars, first come first served.

And the rest of the fair

There’s also Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur and Chery under the same roof, Carro Certified used cars at special prices, selected official pre-owned units from the new-car brands, and food trucks and activities to keep the family occupied while you take that test drive.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

If you can’t make it to Puchong that weekend, register your interest here and the Dongfeng Carro team will be in touch – but with a handful of units at these prices, we wouldn’t wait.

Otherwise, see you at Carro Puchong South.