H series plate earns RM91.2 million in revenue – H 1 number plate sets new bidding record, RM10,777,777

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 21 September 2026 5:41 pm

It’s official. There’s a new record for the highest amount paid for a vehicle registration plate in Malaysia, and that figure is RM10,777,777, which was paid to secure the H 1 plate, easily eclipsing the previous record of RM1.75 million for the FFF1 plate in the FFF series plate launched in 2024.

The transport ministry confirmed the winning bid in a statement, which also revealed other bidding results and data for the H special number plate series, for which bids opened on September 16 and concluded on September 20, yesterday night.

The H plate series recorded a total revenue of RM91,206,642 from the bidding process, which was conducted entirely through the JPJeBid system. The breakdown of the total is RM89,266,542 in bid revenue and RM1,940,100 in service fees.

A total of 34,664 bidders participated, and 8,223 registration numbers were successfully bid upon (the series runs as per usual, from H 1 to H 9999). Besides the record-setting H 1 bid, the ministry also revealed the other highest winning bids in the top 10 list. No surprise to see that the bids for the eight other single-digit plates outstripped the 2024 record, as can be seen in the panel below.

Meanwhile, the numbers attracting the highest number of bidders were H 1001 and H 100, with 37 bidders each, followed by H 1805 with 36 bidders, and H 1777 and H 4818, with 32 bidders each.

In the statement, transport minister Anthony Loke said the resounding success of the H special series plate was not merely about figures or registration numbers, but ensuring that national revenue is translated into tangible benefits for the people.

He said that all revenue generated from the plate series will be channeled back to the people via various programmes and initiatives by the ministry and the road transport department (JPJ), including road safety programs and initiatives that directly benefit the community.