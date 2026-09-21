Puspakom GEAR ‘digital fast lane’ gets overwhelming market response, strong backing from used car sector

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 21 September 2026 10:35 am

Puspakom says that its newly-introduced GiCheck Early Access Reservation (GEAR) service has received overwhelming market response, recording a slot uptake rate of over 90% since its soft launch.

The vehicle inspection company says that GEAR has been met with strong demand, particularly from the pre-owned car sector, as it accelerates the vehicle inspection booking process. GEAR was developed as a direct response to long-standing feedback from automotive dealers and fleet operators who require rapid turnaround times to maintain business efficiency, it says.

The service was initially introduced in July as a premium booking option and subsequently expanded nationwide following a highly encouraging pilot phase.

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During the pilot at six branches, GEAR recorded a 98% booking rate, around 95% customer turn up rate and average inspection time of 35 minutes, exceeding key performance targets. It was subsequently launched at 23 other branches ahead of the original rollout schedule, Puspakom says.

“GEAR was introduced because our customers told us they needed greater flexibility. We saw a clear demand, particularly from the pre-owned vehicle industry, where dealers and their customers may need to complete an inspection within a short timeframe. Our role is to listen to these needs and find practical ways to improve the customer experience,” said Mahmood Razak Bahman, Puspakom’s CEO, who added that the normal appointment system continues to operate.

The ‘digital fast lane’ has been well-received by used car dealers.

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“The pre-owned vehicle business operates on relatively tight transaction timelines and the ability to secure an earlier inspection appointment can make a meaningful difference to dealers and their customers. GEAR provides an additional option for those with urgent requirements, particularly when timing is important to completing a vehicle transaction,” said Khoo Kah Jin, president of the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Car Dealers and Credit Companies Association (FMCKLS).

“From an industry perspective, having a direct channel with Puspakom gives customers greater visibility over the appointment process and reduces the need to rely on intermediaries to secure inspection slots. This is a positive development in making the process more direct and customer-focused,” he added.

Puspakom says that moving forward, it will actively engaging with both the transport ministry and JPJ to seamlessly integrate the operational insights gained from GEAR’s high uptake into the nation’s broader digital transport ecosystem. By the way, Puspakom plans to open seven days a week from November, and is set to extend operations to 24 hours a day from January 2027 – shocking but true.