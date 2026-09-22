2026 Proton S70 MC2 NA launched: 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5L 4-cyl fr Saga, torque con CVT, Lite RM57k, Prime RM60k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 22 September 2026 9:14 pm

Proton S70 1.5 i-GT Prime

Announced almost exactly two weeks ago, the naturally-aspirated version of the Proton S70 – part of the forthcoming MC2 facelift lineup – has finally been launched. With this comes official pricing for the base Lite and Prime, which make the segment-straddling sedan more affordable and serve as an indirect replacement for the soon-to-be-discontinued Persona.

True to what was leaked previously, the Lite retails at RM59,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the Prime goes for RM62,800. With the RM3,000 launch rebate until December 31, this drops to RM56,800 for the Lite, making it only seven thousand ringgit more expensive than the Saga Premium, with the Prime then costing RM59,800.

These figures include a five-year unlimited warranty and six times free labour for servicing. Proton is also offering nine-year financing with interest rates as low as 2.35% per annum and RM2,000 in overtrade support, as well as upgraded insurance with included special perils coverage, windscreen coverage, passenger personal accident coverage up to RM15,000 per person, and upgraded flood relief up to RM2,000.

Proton S70 1.5 i-GT Prime

This pricing structure makes buying a Proton today akin to climbing a ladder. The NA S70 slots right in between the Saga (RM38,990 to RM49,990) and S70 turbo (RM74,800 to RM89,800, now that the base RM68,800 Executive has been discontinued), and the national carmaker will happily sell you its more profitable SUVs beyond that point.

Proton calls this the 1.5 i-GT, even though there is already such a model on sale, the turbo (technically 1.5TD). This one instead uses a NA port-injected version of the 1.5 litre four-cylinder – the BHE15-CFN taken straight out of the Saga, making 120 PS at 6,100 rpm and 150 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 5,000 rpm.

That’s 61 PS and 140 Nm less than the turbo car, but 11 PS more than the outgoing Persona’s Campro VVT. As per the Saga, the S70 Lite and Prime do without the turbo models’ sound-insulating engine cover, leaving the messy wiring and Lynk & Co-branded coil packs exposed.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission has also been jettisoned in favour of a new CVT that’s different from the Saga’s Punch unit, as it looks set to feature a torque converter for smoother step-off acceleration. Proton claims this combination has undergone over 5,400 hours of dynamometer testing and 412,000 km of local on-road testing.

The stepless transmission is almost certainly the Wanliyang (WLY) unit found in the Chinese-market fourth-generation Geely Emgrand; other countries get a six-speed automatic paired with a direct-injected engine. It appears to retain the China car’s simulated eight-speed mode, something the Saga’s CVT does not offer.

However, while the Emgrand utilises a conventional mechanical gear lever and an up-down sequential gate, the S70 NA continues to use the turbo’s electronic selector. This not only means you’ll have to toggle the shifter twice to select reverse or drive, but you’ll also have to awkwardly flick it it left or right to row through the “gears” manually.

Lite (left) versus Prime variants

Beyond that, the S70 Lite and Prime are as per the old Executive turbo variant, with the exception of a black grille without the silver trim. Just like that car, you don’t get a full light bar at the back, with the Lite even being downgraded to halogen headlights. Oddly enough, the car retains the original, pre-MC LED indicators (the MC1 was downgraded to bulb units).

Also missing on the Lite are the silver triangle bumper corners and front spoiler, which are instead finished in gloss black. You’ll have to step up to the Prime to regain auto LED headlights (still with bulb indicators) and auto-folding door mirrors, plus an upgrade from the Lite’s 16-inch turbine-style alloy wheels to snazzy 17-inch multi-spoke rollers – the latter hitherto reserved for the Flagship.

Inside, the Lite and Prime maintain the Executive and Premium turbo’s analogue gauges and smaller eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter now offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The operating system is the updated one from the Saga, replete with that car’s interface (with the vehicle in the menus being changed to an S70, obviously).

Proton S70 1.5 i-GT Prime

Unlike the Executive, a reverse camera and auto up/down windows (Executive is auto down only) are also fitted as standard. At the rear, the NA version still gets rear air vents and a USB-A and USB-C port, but the headrests are fixed and there’s no centre armrest or headrest, just like that Executive.

Other standard features include keyless entry with remote engine start, push-button start, a urethane steering wheel, manual fabric seats and reverse sensors. The Prime adds single-zone auto air con, faux leather upholstery and steering wheel wrap and front parking sensors.

Safety-wise, the S70 Lite and Prime come with six airbags, stability control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, a door opening warning and a rear seat reminder. Sadly, none of them offer driver assists, not even autonomous emergency braking – a glaring omission considering the cheaper Saga Premium has it.

Lite (left) versus Prime variants

We should point out that while the S70 Lite and Prime will be part of the MC2 family, only the turbo models are expected to receive the full, in-house-designed facelift, including new head- and taillights, bumpers and even the X50‘s quad tailpipes. It could very well also feature an all-new interior, again following the footsteps of the X50.

So that’s the long and short of the new naturally-aspirated Proton S70, bridging the gap between the Saga and the S70 turbo. Over to you now – what do you think of the prices and specs, and would you get this over the two existing models? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 1.5 i-GT Lite

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