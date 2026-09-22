Closure of traffic light junction after PLUS Seremban toll for a traffic study postponed to a later date – JKR N9

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 22 September 2026 11:25 am

The Negeri Sembilan public works department (JKR) has announced that the planned 24-hour closure of the traffic light intersection after the North South expressway’s Seremban toll exit, which was supposed to have begun today until October 5, has been postponed. The department said that a new date will be announced later.

“The postponement of this study is due to factors beyond the department’s control. Accordingly, the public is advised to take note of this postponement and disregard any information regarding the study’s implementation on the original dates,” the department said in a statement.

The planned closure was intended to facilitate a study on traffic dispersal between the toll plaza exit and Jalan Sungai Ujong, a road notorious for traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

The study was supposed to conduct field observations and gather feedback from related agencies to look for an instant fix, as well as examine possible infrastructure improvements for the medium and long term.