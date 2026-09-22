E-hailing and p-hailing demand anticipated to increase by 200 to 300% during F1 Bahrain GP in Sepang race week

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 22 September 2026 4:30 pm

The upcoming Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026, which will be held at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from October 2 to 4, is expected to see demand for e-hailing and p-hailing (parcel and food delivery) services surge by 200 to 300% during the race week.

This projection was indicated by Pertubuhan Lestari Ekonomi Aktivis Digital Malaysia (LEAD Malaysia), which said it was based on typical demand patterns seen during large-scale international events, the New Straits Times reports.

The advocacy organisation said the spike in demand was expected to be concentrated around Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya, creating opportunities for thousands of e-haling drivers and p-hailing riders to boost their income during the period.

It also anticipates that there will be dynamic fare increases at specific times and locations when demand exceeds driver availability, given that there will be an influx of F1 fans from around the world heading into the country for the event.

As such, it is expected that many gig workers from neighbouring states will travel to the Klang Valley and Sepang to seize earning opportunities during the event.

It reminded e-hailing drivers and p-hailing riders that as they pursue bookings, bonuses, incentives and dynamic fares during the period, they should be mindful that they also represent the nation. “During race week, every trip is not just a booking. It is also a small opportunity to introduce Malaysia to the world,” the organisation said.