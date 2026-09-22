Hyundai Stargazer MPV launched in Malaysia – 1.5L NA CVT; Style, Prime, 6-seater X; RV guarantee; fr RM99k

In Cars, Hyundai, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Danny Tan / 22 September 2026 11:03 am

The Hyundai Stargazer is now officially launched in Malaysia. The affordable MPV rival to the Mitsubishi Xpander, Toyota Veloz (and by extension, the Perodua Alza) is a CBU import from Indonesia, and is priced at RM99,800 for the base Style, RM109,800 for the Prime and RM121,800 for the range-topping six-seater X, on-the-road excluding insurance.

The final prices match the estimated figures of RM99,XXX for the Style, RM109,XXX for the Prime and RM121,XXX for the X, announced by Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) when they opened order books at KLIMS 2026 in June.

The first 800 customers will receive a RM4,600 value package that includes an eight-year/160,000 km warranty, four years of free service and a booking fee of only RM88. It includes a RM1,000 ‘all-star reward’ for existing Hyundai customers.

The Stargazer is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The Smartstream Gamma II four-cylinder MPI unit is mated to a chain-driven CVT with eight virtual speeds that Hyundai calls Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), with drive sent to the front wheels. 1.5L NA CVT is the B-segment class norm, for both MPVs and sedans.

Size wise, the Stargazer is 4,575 mm long (4,610 for the X due to larger bumpers) and 1,780 mm wide (1,820 mm for the X), with a 2,780 mm wheelbase. That’s 20 mm shorter than the Xpander but a full 100 mm longer than the Veloz. With a steeply raked windscreen for an almost one-box shape, the Hyundai is closer in form to the Xpander than the distinctly two-box Veloz/Alza with a prominent bonnet – which style do you prefer?

By the way, we’re getting the Stargazer in its latest facelift form, which surfaced in Indonesia last year as the Stargazer Cartenz. We’ve detailed all the visual changes here, with side-by-side images. The Hyundai’s styling is quite out there for a budget MPV, and the facelift gets even bolder front and rear ends (the original face was more Staria-like).

The base Style rides on 16-inch wheels, an inch smaller than the others. The X you see here gets a different design with a black finish, along with beefier bumpers, silver decorative skid plates, roof rails, wheel arch extensions and black badging for a tougher, more SUV look. Automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights are standard across the board.

Also on this car is the Gravity Gold Matte paint that’s exclusive to the X. The regular colours are Titan Gray Metallic, Creamy White Pearl and Midnight Black Pearl.

Inside, there’s a widescreen panel with two screens, which on the base model consists of a calculator-style seven-segment LCD instrument cluster and a 4.2-inch multi-info display, as well as an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. The other variants get two 10.25-inch displays with six speakers (four for Style). Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard for all.

The centre console houses either manual (Style) or auto air-con controls with physical switchgear, along with a conventional gear lever. The latter is missing from the X, which instead gets a twist shifter stalk from the Tucson and Santa Fe (on top of steering paddles), freeing up space for extra storage on the unique stitched centre console, which also houses a wireless charging pad and electronic parking brake (with auto hold).

A note on the specs of our X compared to the top version in Indonesia – we miss out on luxuries such as nine Bose speakers, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera and powered/ventilated front seats, perhaps to keep prices competitive for a CBU import.

Upholstery is fabric on the Style, part faux leather on the Prime and full faux leather for the X (with ‘X’ embossed on the front seats). Seven seats are standard, with the X only offered as a six-seater with second-row captain’s chairs. All but the base model get a fold-out table on the front passenger seat back, and there are roof-mounted air vents with dedicated blower controls. With all seats up, the boot can hold just 182 litres, but it’s expandable to 1,892 litres with the second (60:40) and third rows folded.

Safety wise, the Stargazer comes with just two airbags as standard – you’ll have to step up to the Prime and X to get six airbags and the full SmartSense driver assist pack, which include autonomous emergency braking, blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, front departure alert, driver attention monitor, safe exit warning and auto high beam. There’s also tyre pressure monitoring and rear occupant alert. The X adds on a dashcam.

Again, the price is RM99,800 for the Style, RM109,800 for the Prime and RM121,800 for the X, with an early bird package said to be worth RM4,600. For context, the Mitsubishi Xpander is priced from RM99,980 to RM109,980, while the single-spec Toyota Veloz retails for RM95,000. Both are CKD locally assembled. With a price range from RM62,500 to RM75,500, the Perodua Alza is of course the segment sales leader.

At the launch, HMY announced a ‘Resale Value Protection’ scheme for the Stargazer – 70% value guaranteed at year three (up to 60k km), 60% for year four (80k km) and 50% for year five (100k km). While you don’t have to pay extra for the scheme, the trade-in value has to go towards the purchase of a new Hyundai vehicle.

So, what do you think of the Hyundai Stargazer’s design and price/package?

GALLERY: Hyundai Stargazer X in Malaysia

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GALLERY: Hyundai Stargazer Prime in Malaysia