KTM platform closures from Salak Selatan to Bangi

KTM Komuter riders, take note. KTM has announced that there will be platform closures for stations from Salak Selatan to Bangi, starting from tomorrow, September 23. This is to make way for infrastructure works as part of the Klang Valley Double Track Phase II (KVDT2) rail rehabilitation project.

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The stations involved are Salak Selatan, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Serdang, Kajang, Kajang 2, UKM and Bangi. Platform 1 on all the stations above will be closed and only Platform 2 will be in use, except for UKM, which is the other way around.

Remember this and follow the signs if Platform 1 is part of your routine. Expect larger crowds at the platforms during this temporary inconvenience. The KVDT2 project is expected to complete by the end of 2027.

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