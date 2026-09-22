Morbidelli C252V V-twin now in Malaysia – RM16.9k

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2026 6:05 pm

Officially launched in Malaysia is the 2026 Morbidelli C252V cruiser priced at RM16,988, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The C252V made its Malaysian debut in May 2026 at MAEPS, Serdang, as part of MForce MotoXperience 2026 held alongside the Malaysia Bike Show and is available in three colours – Bulk Black, Moss Green and Urban Silver.

Power comes from a 249 cc liquid-cooled V-twin with SOHC, eight valves and electronic fuel injection. The engine produces 25.8 PS at 9,000 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Drive is sent through a six-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and belt final drive, while the 15.5-litre fuel tank provides capacity for longer rides.

Suspension uses upside-down front forks with 115 mm of travel and preload-adjustable twin rear shocks with 47 mm of travel. Braking is via single hydraulic discs at both ends with two-channel ABS, while traction control is also standard. The C252V rides on 16-inch spoked wheels with 130/90 front and 150/80 rear CST tyres.

The C252V measures 2,225 mm long with a 1,575 mm wheelbase, while seat height is set at 690 mm, with ground clearance at 173 mm and tipping the scales at 177 kg. Equipment includes an LCD instrument display, USB Type-A charging port, LED lighting, hazard lights, a mechanical key system and side-stand safety switch.

A two-year warranty or 20,000 km, whichever comes first, is provide against manufacturing defects. If the motorcycle exceeds 20,000 km within the two-year period, engine components remain covered for the remainder of the warranty period under an unlimited-mileage warranty while Morbidelli Malaysia also offers online purchasing of genuine spare parts, subject to terms and conditions.