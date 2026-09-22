Saudi Arabia’s Ceer launches Exobot sedan and SUV – 800V; tri-motor, 112 kWh; up to 1,111 hp, 670 km NEDC

In Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 22 September 2026 11:27 am

Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown electric vehicle (EV) brand, has introduced Exobot, its first product series that form part of a planned portfolio of seven models by 2030. The Exobot series includes a sedan and SUV, both set to be manufactured at the Ceer Manufacturing Complex (CMC) at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Saudi Arabia.

Before getting into the technical details of Exobot, here’s a little backstory on the brand. Launched back in November 2022, Ceer is joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn. The latter currently offers modular EV platforms to companies looking to launch their own models without having to undergo years of development.

According to Ceer, the Exobot cars are built on an 800-volt platform with support for ultra-fast charging that can get the 112-kWh battery from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in under 30 minutes. They will also initially be available in First Edition guise with three electric motors generating 850 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Performance-wise, it’s 2.6 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h for the sedan, while the SUV needs 2.9 seconds. Estimated driving range following the NEDC standard is 560 km for the SUV and 670 km for the sedan.

Ceer also touts a more powerful version of the tri-motor setup that is rated at a more substantial 1,111 hp and 1,500 Nm, which sees the century sprint times drop to 2.1 seconds (sedan) and 2.4 seconds (SUV). Quoted top speeds are 250 and 210 km/h respectively for the sedan and SUV. Other driving-related features include steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, an active chassis and up to Level 3 ADAS.

In terms of dimensions, the sedan measures 5.26 metres long, 2.1 metres wide and 1.43 metres tall. Meanwhile, the SUV is 5.02 metres long, 2.1 metres wide and 1.69 metres tall, with both cars having the same wheelbase of 3,200 mm.

Ceer says the Exobot cars reflect Saudi Arabia’s bold identity with a design that showcases dynamic proportions and a distinctive wedge profile. The standout cue that many will immediately notice is the windshield, which is said to be the largest every produced with a length of 2.4 metres and set at a 15-degree incline.

Equally as dramatic are the Shahin wing doors that are inspired by the Shahin falcon and measure nearly three metres long. These open in a 60 cm arc and can be operated remotely via the key fob or by touching the door-mounted controls.

Another link to Saudi’s history is the 32 bars of light across the body of the cars that point towards the year 1932 when the Saudi Arabia unified to become a kingdom. The forged aluminium wheels are also styled with a distinctive triangular motif influenced by Al-Lahuj style openings as seen in the architecture across the kingdom.

Moving inside, we find a futuristic cabin with a 48-inch screen that spans pillar to pillar, accompanied by a vertical 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and physical controls. The driver gets a yoke-style steering wheel, while the lower half of the doors can be set to be tinted or opaque at a touch of a button. Rear passengers get their own eight-inch display, with a tri-zone climate system keeping all occupants comfortable from the Saudi heat.

The First Edition versions of the Exobot cars will come with a numbered plaque that matches their VIN number as well as more standard equipment. Buyers can choose from Harrat Grey or White Musk exterior finishes, with the Plus version replacing the First Edition when the initial run finishes.