Team Germany wins 2026 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy in Romania after six days of competition

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2026 10:52 am

Team Germany has won the men’s competition at the 2026 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy in Romania, finishing on 203 points after six days and around 1,500 km of demanding riding through the Carpathian Mountains. Team Europe claimed the women’s title with 200 points, finishing 16 points clear of Team International on 184.

Fabian Fenner, Norman Pleissner and Florian Thomann secured the men’s victory, finishing 56 points ahead of Team Europe, while Ukraine took third with 144 points. In the women’s category, Great Britain’s Chrissie Harcourt and the Netherlands’ Anja Filak delivered the winning performance for Team Europe, with Australia third on 164 points.

The women’s competition was particularly close going into the final challenge, with just two points separating Team Europe and Team International before the decisive test. Team Europe ultimately extended its advantage to 16 points to secure the title. Team Germany, meanwhile, began the final challenge with an 11-point lead in the men’s competition.

The tenth edition of the GS Trophy covered around 1,500 km, with approximately half the route off-road. Riders spent up to 11 to 12 hours on the move for three consecutive days, tackling narrow forest trails, washed-out mountain tracks, riverbeds and historic high-altitude routes.

The competition was contested on the BMW R 12 G/S, the base model R 12 is priced at RM121,000 in Malaysia. The G/S was put through a wide range of terrain during the event, from technical single trails and steep mountain climbs to deep gravel, wet grass and riverbeds.