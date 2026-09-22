Upgrading of 17.1 km of ‘redline’ roads of Pan-Borneo highway in Sarawak scheduled for completion in 2028

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 22 September 2026 10:18 am

The works ministry says that upgrading work for the redline sections of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway (short stretch) is expected to be completed by early 2028. Redline sections are old roads that existed before the Pan-Borneo highway came to be.

The 17.1 km project involves upgrading pavement structures at nine locations, including Lachau, Selangau, Balingian, Kemena, Sebiew and Tudan. Before the project began, about 87% of the existing alignment consisted of single-carriageway, two-lane roads, the New Straits Times reports.

The ministry said it hoped the upgrading works would proceed smoothly, remain on schedule and meet the required quality standards. It said that it would, together with Sarawak PWD, continuously and strictly monitor the project to ensure the contractor complies with safety standards and the established timeline,.

Back in 2024, both the federal and state governments decided that the entire 134 km stretch of the redline, which connects to the highway, was in need of repairs. At that point, the government announced that it had allocated RM600 million for the repair of critical redline sections, with the savings from the Pan-Borneo highway project providing the necessary funds.