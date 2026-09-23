2026 Honda CB500 launched in India, priced at RM11,700

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 September 2026 11:48 am

Honda has launched the new CB500 in India, with the 501 cc modern-classic roadster priced from Rs 275,000 (RM11,700). The range extends to Rs 301,900 (RM12,870), with all prices quoted ex-showroom and is offered in five colours

The India-made CB500 is powered by a 501 cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27.76 bhp and 43.3 Nm. The long-stroke engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch, with the focus on low- and mid-range torque rather than outright performance.

Honda positions the CB500 above its 350 cc roadster range, targeting riders looking for more capacity and torque without moving into the 650 cc class. It is intended as an everyday roadster that can also handle weekend and occasional longer rides.

Three variants are available in India – the Alloy Wheel version at Rs 275,000 (RM11,700), the Spoke Tubeless at Rs 299,900 (RM12,750), and the Spoke Tubeless with Stripes at Rs 301,900 (RM12,840). The base model gets alloy wheels, while the two higher variants use cross-spoke tubeless wheels, with the range-topper adding bodywork pinstriping.

The CB500 uses a single-downtube, dual-cradle frame, with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Wheel sizes are 19 inches in front and 17 inches at the rear, while braking uses front and rear hydraulic discs with two-channel ABS.

Equipment includes Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity and a combined analogue-LCD instrument cluster. Deliveries of the alloy-wheel version are expected to begin in October 2026, while the cross-spoke variants are scheduled to arrive from early 2027. For now, the CB500 is an India-market model, with no Malaysian launch announced.

All photos courtesy of carandbike.com and used with permission.