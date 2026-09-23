2027 German COTY – Geely E2/Proton eMas 5 best value; VW ID. Polo, Mercedes GLC EV, Xpeng X9 class winners

In Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 23 September 2026 4:01 pm

The class winners of the 2027 German Car of the Year (GCOTY) awards have been announced after being selected by a jury of 47 renowned automotive journalists.

In the ‘Budget’ class, which covers cars with a starting price below 25,000 euros (about RM117k), the Volkswagen ID. Polo was chosen as the winner. Meanwhile, the Kia PV5 led the ‘Compact’ category for vehicles between 25,000 and 40,000 euros (RM117k and RM187k).

Next up, the ‘Premium’ segment saw the fully electric Mercedes-Benz GLC take the top spot for vehicles with starting prices between 40,000 and 70,000 euros (RM187k and RM327k). Over 70,000 euros (RM327k) in the ‘Luxury’ class, the Xpeng X9 secured the honours, while the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N claimed the title in the ‘Performance’ category.

This edition of the GCOTY is a little special because it marks the first time that the jury also selected winners across all classes for individual attributes. Claiming the title of best value is the Geely E2, which we know here as the Proton eMas 5 and in other markets as the Xingyuan and EX2.

Other individual winners are the Renault Twingo for best exterior design, the BMW iX3 for best interior design, the Porsche 911 Turbo S for best powertrain as well as the Skoda Peaq for family car of the year. The awards also honoured Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer with the title of automotive person of the year.

The winners were picked from a pool of new models launched over the past twelve months, but only the class winners will be subjected to another round of test drives for a shot to become the overall winner set to be revealed on November 2, 2026.