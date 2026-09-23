2027 Nissan X-Trail fully revealed – US Rogue 5th gen finally gets 228 PS e-Power hybrid, edgy styling

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Jonathan Lee / 23 September 2026 11:59 am

Remember the new Nissan X-Trail? The fifth-generation SUV was shown over five months ago, and to keep the car fresh in people’s eyes, the Japanese carmaker has finally released full details of this long-awaited Honda CR-V rival.

Specifically, this is the US-market model, known as the Rogue. Nissan has admitted it had misread the demand for hybrids over there, which is why this latest version will be offered exclusively with an e-Power powertrain, as has already been made available in other markets.

Except this is the latest third-generation version, which debuted in the European Qashqai last year. It utilises a new, more efficient 1.5 litre ZR15DDTe turbo three-cylinder engine – shorn of its complicated VC-Turbo variable compression technology, it delivers a thermal efficiency of 42% and makes 150 PS at 7,000 rpm and 232 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm.

As per previous e-Power hybrids, the mill does not drive the wheels at all and functions solely as a generator to juice the 1.67 kWh lithium-ion battery and the electric motors. There are two of the latter as standard to provide all-wheel drive, making 205 PS and 330 Nm at the front and 136 PS and 195 Nm at the rear; both are carried over from the outgoing X-Trail e-Power.

Total system output is 228 PS, and Nissan is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 16.1 km per litre in internal testing, presumably on the US’s stricter EPA standard. The company also says the car was tuned specifically for North American driving conditions, “reflecting typical speeds, road surfaces and customer preferences.”

Typical of an e-Power model, the new Roguee features the e-Pedal one-pedal driving mode, but it adds on a Smooth Stop feature – the latter similar to the BMW iX3‘s Soft Stop – to modulate brake pressure at the end of a stop to reduce head toss.

As we’ve seen before, the Rogue gains an edgy (literally) design that draws inspiration from the latest Murano and Leaf. The bonnet and bumper shutlines criss-cross the front end to create an X shape, with the headlights and grille forming a black mask-like graphic, similar to the Seat Ibiza Cupra Bocanegra from way back when.

The inverted L-shaped lamps feature a slim upper section housing the main projectors, joined together by a strip above the grille. Meanwhile, the five-a-side daytime running lights (with a two-three arrangement, because those numbers are “ni” and “san” in Japanese) are integrated into the large grille with hexagonal inserts, which also houses the Nissan badge.

Along the side, the six-sided motif continues with D-pillar pattern and the diagonal slashes on the front and rear doors, the latter combining with the window shape to form a giant hexagon. The rising D-pillars are said to recall Mount Fuji, with another two-three hexagon pattern imprinted in the glass forming a cloud over the mountain.

Moving to the rear, you’ll find even more hexagons forming the tailgate and full-width LED taillights, the latter with an illuminated centre strip on the SR variant and up. Finishing the look are a choice of 18- and 19-inch wheels, the latter with (you guessed it) yet more hexagons.

The geometric theme does let up on the inside, with a layered wraparound dashboard design said to offer plenty of soft-touch materials and stitching. Just like on the Leaf, you get a widescreen display panel with twin 12.3- or 14.3-inch displays (the latter with a slim divider) for instrumentation and infotainment. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, with built-in Google services – including Gemini AI voice control – available on top trims.

Continuing with the tech on board, the Rogue is the first Nissan to come with the latest 15-watt magnetised Qi2 wireless charger, with twin chargers offered on the range-topping Platinum. The latter also gets a ten-speaker Bose sound system.

Elsewhere, the Rogue retains the use of physical buttons and switches for the air con and two-spoke steering wheel controls, along with expanded storage underneath the centre console. Nissan’s trademark Zero Gravity seats come standard and can be had with ventilation and U-shaped quilting inspired by down jackets. Aerodynamic mirrors, acoustic glass and improved door sealing improve refinement.

The company claims class-leading front headroom and legroom, and at the rear, the doors open out nearly 90 degrees to aid child safety seat installs. Speaking of which, the Rogue is among the only models in the class to offer five ISOFIX anchors across its three rows of seats.

Safety-wise, the Rogue comes as standard with upgraded ProPilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality, with a new front radar and camera and updated software enabling smoother, more natural adaptive cruise control and lane centring. There’s also a new front departure alert, while upper trims get auto lane change and hands-free traffic jam assist operable at speeds between 60 and 137 km/h.

The Rogue will reach US dealers in the fourth quarter of the year, going on sale alongside the current petrol model. It will be a while yet before the X-Trail makes it to global markets, especially in Malaysia where the fourth-generation version hasn’t even been launched yet.