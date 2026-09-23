2027 Xpeng L03 Australian specs and pricing revealed – EV up to 520 km WLTP, REEV 1,017 km; from RM121k

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / 23 September 2026 10:21 am

Specifications and pricing for the Xpeng L03 have been revealed for the Australian market ahead of the SUV’s launch later this year. According to Drive, the L03 is priced to compete against the Geely EX5 (we know it here as the Proton eMas 5) as well as the BYD Atto 3 Evo.

Kicking things off is the RWD Standard Range that retails for AUD41,900 (about RM121k) and comes equipped with a 58.3-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. This is good for a range of up to 445 km following the WLTP standard, with the battery supporting AC charging at up to 11 kW and DC fast charging at a peak of 193 kW.

The RWD Standard Range, as its name suggests, has a rear electric motor rated at 222 PS (219 hp or 163 kW) and 280 Nm of torque. Standard kit for the starter variant includes 18-inch wheels, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 26.8-inch head-up display, a 50-watt wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, 256-colour ambient lighting and synthetic leather upholstery.

The list continues with powered front seats (with heating, ventilation and memory functions), Level 2 ADAS, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, a built-in dashcam, nine speakers, rain-sensing wipers and seven airbags (includes front-centre).

Priced the same as the RWD Standard Range is the PowerX RWD Long Range, which is the sole range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) variant of the L03 offered in Australia. This gets the same equipment as the RWD Standard Range, but with a different powertrain.

The rear electric motor here is slightly more powerful at 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) but with the same peak torque of 280 Nm. Meanwhile, the range extender/generator is a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 86 PS (84 hp or 63 kW) to charge a 37.2-kWh LFP battery.

The electric-only range for the REEV variant is 215 km, while the combined hybrid range is up to 1,017 km. AC charging power is reduced to 6.6 kW for this option, as is the DC input that is limited to 123 kW.

Going up the price tree, we arrive at the second of three battery-electric (BEV) variants of the L03, the RWD Long Range. Priced at AUD46,900 (RM136k), this gets a larger 71.2-kWh LFP battery for up to 520 km of range, higher DC charging power at 236 kW and an electric motor with the same torque (280 Nm) but more power at 249 PS (245 hp or 183 kW). Standard equipment is identical to the PowerX RWD Long Range, with both having the option of a light grey interior.

The most expensive variant of the L03 is the AWD Performance Ultra, which goes for AUD53,900 (RM156k) and adds on features like 20-inch alloy, an 18-speaker sound system with active noise cancellation, massaging front seats, three Turing AI chips for the Xpeng Navigation Guided Pilot (XNGP) semi-autonomous driving mode (arriving in 2027) as well as more ADAS functions.

The range-topper is also the only way to get all-wheel drive, with a front electric motor rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 171 Nm being added for a total system output of 387 PS (382 hp or 285 kW) and 431 Nm. Range takes a hit with the added grunt, with the quoted figure being up to 440 km.

As mentioned at the start, the EX5 and Atto 3 Evo are the closest rivals to the L03 in terms of price in Australia, with both starting slightly higher from AUD41,990 (RM122k). Closer to us, the L03 has already been previewed in Indonesia and Thailand this year – will Malaysia get it too?

GALLERY: Xpeng L03