Carro Autofair 2026 is this weekend at Puchong South – Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur, Chery, Dongfeng deals!

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 23 September 2026 8:41 pm

It’s nearly here. The Carro Autofair 2026 happens this weekend – Friday to Sunday, September 25-27, at Carro Puchong South, 9am to 7pm daily – bringing five new-car brands, Carro Certified used cars and exclusive rewards worth up to RM350,000 under one roof. If you’ve been putting off a car decision, this is the weekend to make it.

Here’s the quick tour of what each brand is bringing, with the full details in our earlier stories:

Zeekr – the full line-up on a standalone display: the 009 Executive MPV with five years of free service, an eight-year warranty and a wallbox, the 2026 Zeekr X from RM158,800 with a 0% down-payment instalment plan or preferential financing rates, and the exclusive deals for the Zeekr 7X when you speak to Zeekr Carro at the event.

Omoda Jaecoo – the J5 at an effective RM99,000, up to RM11,500 off the J7 with five years of free maintenance, deals across the J7 PHEV, J8 and C9 ranges, and the newly-launched J5 EV on show – come down and ask for the best deal!

iCaur – Carro’s newest dealership signing brings the locally-assembled 03 iWD and V23 iWD with owner packages worth up to RM8,000, covering a home charger, two years of free service, and charging credit or a year’s free insurance depending on model. Come down and speak to the SA for the best deal!

Chery – the Tiggo Cross from RM80,800 (or RM91,800 for Malaysia’s most affordable hybrid), the Tiggo 7 Pro at RM108,800, the seven-seat Tiggo 8 at RM115,800 and a RM18,888 rebate on the Tiggo 8 Pro, marking Carro’s first fair as an approved Chery dealer. Head on down and ask the on ground personnel for the best deal!

Dongfeng – a small batch of pre-registered cars at serious money off: the Vigo at RM79,800 and the 007 from RM129,800, with savings of up to RM46,088 off list on the 544 PS 007 Prime. Limited units, first come first served.

Beyond the new metal, there’s the usual spread of Carro Certified used cars at special prices. As always, Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees.

Every brand’s team will be doing personalised quotes on the spot, the only way to find out is to sit down and ask. Food trucks and family activities round out the weekend, so bring everyone along.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

See you at Puchong South this weekend. Terms and conditions apply to all offers.