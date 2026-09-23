Honda Customs 2026: Portugal’s Mugen wins Battle of the Twins, Italy’s Saharja wins Off-Road category

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 September 2026 10:30 am

Portugal’s Mugen, a heavily customised Honda CB750 Hornet, has won the 2026 Honda Customs “Battle of the Twins” competition after receiving 10,092 votes from the public. Built by Portuguese Honda dealer Mototrofa, Mugen took almost 24% of the competition’s 42,119 votes, securing the overall and On-Road titles ahead of nine other custom builds based on the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp.

This year’s competition introduced an “On Road vs Off Road” format, pitting Honda’s 750 cc twin-cylinder roadster and adventure models against each other. Voting ran from June 12 to August 31, attracting votes from 102 countries – a 39% increase over 2025. Mugen gives the CB750 Hornet a more aggressive streetfighter appearance, finished in deep forest green with gold and carbon-fibre detailing alongside a range of custom components.

The victory also makes Mototrofa only the second builder to win the Honda Customs competition twice. The Portuguese dealer previously took the title in 2021 with its CB650R-based Fenix. The Off-Road title went to Italy’s Saharja, a Dakar-inspired XL750 Transalp built by DRS Custom Cycles, collecting more than 4,800 votes, representing 36% of the off-road vote.

Saharja features a custom navigation tower with digital road book and TFT display, HRC-inspired colours, redesigned front lighting, handguards, steel protection bars, an aluminium skid plate, auxiliary fuel tanks, knobby tyres and a high-mounted exhaust. In the On-Road category, Spain’s Last Lap finished second with more than 6,900 votes, followed by Poland’s Sting Honey.

Last Lap transforms the CB750 Hornet into an ’80s-style GP racer with a full fairing, custom tank and tail section, single-sided swingarm and bespoke exhaust. The Off-Road podium was completed by the UK’s ’86 Dakar Tribute, based on the XL750 Transalp and inspired by Honda’s 1986 Dakar-winning NXR750, and France’s Ocean Nomad, another Transalp transformed with a retro surf-inspired design.

Of the 42,119 votes cast, On-Road builds accounted for 28,775 votes (68.3%), while the Off-Road category received 13,344 votes (31.7%). With Mugen’s victory, Mototrofa joins Italy’s Maan Motocicli Audaci as the only two-time winners of Honda Customs.