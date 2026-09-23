Jalan Sultan Ismail in front of Plaza Sungei Wang closed this weekend – from 10 pm, Sept 24 to 5 am, Sept 28

In Cars / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 September 2026 2:12 pm

Jalan Sultan Ismail in front of Plaza Sungei Wang in Kuala Lumpur will be temporarily closed from tomorrow night, September 24, through the early hours of Monday, September 28, for the Autumn Music & Cultural Festival 2026. The road closure will begin at 10 pm on Thursday, September 24 to facilitate preparations for the festival, with a full closure taking effect on Friday, September 25, and expected to reopen at 5am on Monday, September 28.

The closure notice was issued by Plaza Sungei Wang through its official Facebook page and subsequently shared by Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL). Motorists heading to the Jalan Sultan Ismail and Bukit Bintang areas are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes where possible.

Those travelling to the area are also encouraged to use public transport, including the MRT and monorail, to avoid potential traffic congestion. Motorists who need to pass through the affected area should follow directions from traffic police and temporary road signs, as well as comply with any traffic diversions implemented during the closure.