LRT Kelana Jaya Line track replacement works between Taman Melati, Gombak – free shuttle bus this Sun morn

Danny Tan

LRT Kelana Jaya Line track replacement works between Taman Melati, Gombak – free shuttle bus this Sun morn

LRT Kelana Jaya Line riders, take note. Rapid KL has announced that there’s track replacement works scheduled for this Sunday (September 27), which is the third and final weekend of the project’s Phase 1. The stretch is between Taman Melati and Gombak stations.

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As such, LRT operations will start at 9.30 am this Sunday at Taman Melati and Gombak stations. To compensate, Rapid KL will be providing free shuttle buses from 6am to 9.30 am, connecting Gombak and Taman Melati to the Wangsa Maju station, which is unaffected all the way to Putra Heights. Refer to the station officer for exact bus boarding and drop-off locations.

Rapid KL says that the track replacement works is being done in phases as part of an effort to ensure that operations remain smooth and the LRT KJ Line’s track is in good condition. If this affects your Sunday morning routine, plan your journey.

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