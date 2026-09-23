Malaysian fuel prices Sept 24-30, 2026 – all go up, diesel to RM5.42, RON95 petrol to RM4.57, RON97 to RM5.05

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / 23 September 2026 8:43 pm

With Wednesday, it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced fuel prices for the coming week of September 24 to 30, 2026. Continuing on the previous trend of price hikes in diesel and petrol, prices for the main fuel types are up once more this week as a result of the oil disruptions in the global market.

First up, the price of unsubsidised B10/B15 diesel. The fuel will be priced at RM5.42 per litre in the coming week, up 15 sen from the RM5.27 per litre it was at last week. This means that Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen per litre more than B10/B15, will go for RM5.62 per litre in the coming week.

Of course, as of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1. This is still shared with Budi95, which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels.

Private diesel pick-up truck and jeep owners can apply for an additional 100 litres of subsidised diesel per month, bringing the total monthly quota to 400 litres for them.

As for the price of unsubsidised RON 95, it’s up by 20 sen, bringing the price to RM4.57 per litre from the RM4.37 per litre it was at last week, while the price of RON 97 petrol has also gone up by 20 sen to RM5.05 per litre (RM4.85 per litre last week).

Meanwhile, subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 30. This is the 40th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 403rd in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.