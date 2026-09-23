MK’s ‘Bon Kiara link’ finally open – directly connects Jalan Kiara 3, Kg Segambut Dalam to Solaris Dutamas

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 23 September 2026 12:15 pm

The ‘Bon Kiara link’ in Mont Kiara is finally open. This missing link has been long awaited by those living along Jalan Kiara 3, those from the Prima Pelangi hill area as well as Kepong folks who use Kampung Segambut Dalam as a toll-free ‘shortcut’.

Built by Bon Estates – developer of the Bon Kiara condo (the one surrounding Steppes) – as a corporate social responsibility initiative, the link was announced in 2023 and was launched by minister in the PM’s department in charge of Federal Territories Hannah Yeoh and KL mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun bin Mak Ujud yesterday. Yeoh is also the MP for Segambut.

If you’re not from the area, here’s a brief explainer. The short two-lane link with pedestrian paths connects the Kg Segambut Dalam side of Jalan Kiara 3 to Jalan Duta Kiara, which is the road where Solaris Dutamas is on.

For the longest time, to get to Mont Kiara’s centre (Plaza Mont Kiara, Sunway 163 Mall) or Dutamas, one must go all the way down Jalan Kiara 3 to the artery below the Penchala Link, and everyone knows of the congestion there because of Garden International School. You’ll then have to face three traffic lights to get to MK’s main drag.

Now, after the new link, one can turn right for Jalan Kiara and straight for Dutamas – it saves so much time. Conversely, it’s easier for residents of the Jalan Kiara side of MK to head to Steppes, the new F&B hub surrounded by the kampung. Would this be a better route to GIS? I’m not so sure.

Does anyone rugi from this new link? I can think of TWY, which is no longer in a peaceful cul-de-sac and will have heavy traffic at its doorstep. Everyone gains, but the biggest winners are of course the future residents of Bon Kiara and the RumahWIP up the hill – you can see both these developments in the image above, which is taken from TWY’s side.