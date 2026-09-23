MRT Putrajaya Line faced brake issues at Jalan Ipoh this morning – affected train removed, service restored

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 23 September 2026 10:28 am

MRT Putrajaya Line users, take note. A train on the line faced brake issues this morning at the Jalan Ipoh station, which meant that it couldn’t move, causing disruption to the schedule.

According to a press statement posted by Rapid KL at 9.27 am, trains from Kwasa Damansara had to turn back at Jalan Ipoh, while those coming from Putrajaya Sentral had to turn back at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. A shuttle train bridged the gap from Kentonment to HKL.

The technical team was rushed to the scene and to fix the issue and polis bantuan as well as station staff were deployed at affected stations to assist commuters.

The latest update posted at 9.35 am said that MRT Putrajaya Line service has been restored after the affected train was removed from service. Along with that, the shuttle train has been discontinued. However, waiting times may be slightly longer while service frequency is being regulated, Rapid KL said.