PLUS JustGo ANPR toll payment now on Penang Bridge – 20% bridge toll discount for Penang residents using it

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 23 September 2026 5:52 pm

Last month, PLUS announced that it had rolled out its JustGo automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system for toll payments across the entirety of the North-South expressway (NSE), including the Penang Second Bridge (at the Bandar Cassia toll plaza). However, the rollout did not include the Penang Bridge at that point.

The system is finally available on the Penang Bridge, completing the highway concessionaire’s alternative digital payment network on the NSE. It was also announced that Penang residents who register on the JustGo application and utilise it for toll payment will enjoy a 20% toll discount on Penang Bridge, subject to terms and conditions.

The JustGo rollout began in January with a pilot programme involving the Hutan Kampung to Sungai Dua stretch. This spanned 87.7 km and included the Alor Setar (North and South), Pendang, Gurun, Sg Petani (North and South) and Bertam toll plazas.

In June, this was extended to the northernmost toll plaza in Jitra, with the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (Kubang Semang and Lunas toll plazas) also brought into the fold. The following month, PLUS began joining up the southern route, adding the southernmost toll plaza of Kempas as well as the Tanjung Kupang, Lima Kedai and Perling toll plazas on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).

To register for JustGo, you’ll need to download the app, which is available via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery, register for an account and link your car’s number plate (obviously) and a bank card for payments. Once done, you can pay for tolls by simply driving through a toll plaza, with a camera scanning your plate number just like at mall carparks.

You can go through any available lane, as there is no special lane for the system, unlike Touch ‘n Go’s RFID system. The only exception is at the Bandar Cassia toll plaza, where JustGo is only installed on an RFID lane, indicated by a red dot.