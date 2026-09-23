Two arrested in Perlis over transfer of 300 litres of petrol

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 September 2026 4:37 pm

Two people have been arrested by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Perlis over the alleged illegal transfer of around 300 litres of petrol from a Malaysian-registered vehicle into a Thai-registered vehicle. The suspects, a Malaysian woman in her 40s and a Thai man in his 30s, were arrested during a raid on an unnumbered house in Kampung Titi Tinggi Ulu, Padang Besar, at around 8pm on September 22.

KPDN Perlis director Rohaida Hassan said eight enforcement officers carried out the raid following a week-long intelligence operation, reports national news agency Bernama. During the raid, officers allegedly found petrol being transferred from a locally registered Proton Waja into a Toyota Hilux bearing Thai registration plates, with the suspects detained for further questioning.

The Waja was found to have a modified larger capacity fuel tank while the Hilux had an extra fuel tank mounted underneath the vehicle. The suspected transfer is being investigated as an alleged misuse or misappropriation of petrol, with the circumstances surrounding the intended use and possible cross-border movement of the fuel forming part of KPDN’s investigation.