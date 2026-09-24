2026 CIMAMotor show highlights China’s growing motorcycle manufacturing sector, 7.78 million motorcycles made between Jan and Aug

In Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 September 2026 12:23 pm

China’s growing influence in the global motorcycle industry was on full display at the 2026 China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition (CIMAMotor) in Chongqing, with more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 3,000 vehicles showcased at the four-day event. Highlighting the global reach of China’s motorcycle industry, with manufacturers increasingly targeting overseas markets, around 110 buyers from Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East took part in two days of supply-chain matchmaking alongside more than 200 Chinese motorcycle manufacturers.

Chongqing remains China’s largest motorcycle manufacturing hub. The city produced around 7.78 million motorcycles between January and August 2026, up 50.5% year-on-year, according to Chongqing Economic and Information Commission deputy director Wang Han. The city’s industrial base includes 51 large-scale motorcycle manufacturers and more than 410 parts suppliers, with annual capacity of around 10 million motorcycles and 20 million engines.

About 7.86 million motorcycles were produced in Chongqing in 2025, representing 35.5% of China’s total output, while five of the country’s 10 largest motorcycle exporters are based there. This supply chain falls within the “Chongqing Motorcycle One-Hour Industrial Circle”, where core components can be sourced, prototyped and supplied within an hour’s drive of the city centre.

The city’s motorcycle ecosystem extends beyond manufacturing, with Chongqing regarded as one of China’s most motorcycle-friendly major cities. There is no blanket motorcycle ban, although restrictions apply to certain roads and areas.

This combination of manufacturing capacity, a dense local supply chain and an established motorcycle culture is helping Chongqing-based brands expand overseas, including ZXMoto. Earlier this year, ZXMoto became the first Chinese manufacturer to win a Supersport World Championship race after taking victory in Portugal, with six wins in the 2026 World Superbike Championship season.