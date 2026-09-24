2026 F1 Bahrain GP in Sepang – parking prices revealed; from RM244 across three days, from October 2 to 4

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Mick Chan / 24 September 2026 2:25 pm

The 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia takes place on the weekend of October 2 to 4, 2026, and now the prices for parking passes at Sepang International Circuit have emerged on the Bahrain GP website.

Parking prices vary depending on zone, with some zones such as PA1, P2 and P3 already having sold out at time of writing.

Prices for parking, as listed on the Bahrain GP website are:

P2 – BHD60.32 (RM650.83), sold out

P3 – BHD60.32 (RM650.83), sold out

P4 – BHD45.24 (RM487.92)

P5 – BHD30.16 (325.29)

P6-7 – BHD22.62 (RM243.96)

P8 – BHD22.62 (RM243.96)

P9 – BHD22.62 (RM243.96)

P12 – BHD30.16 (RM325.29)

P14 – BHD22.62 (RM243.96)

P15 – BHD15.08 (RM162.65), sold out

P17 – BHD 22.62 (RM243.96)

An Instagram post by Sepang International Circuit and Bahrain International Circuit also offered information on parking, shuttle services, internal shuttle bus routes, and taxi/e-hailing services; the latter is expected to see demand increase by 200% to 300% during the race weekend.

Click to enlarge

Unfortunately for two-wheelers, responses by Bahrain International Circuit to queries in the comments section of the Instagram post reveal that motorcycle parking at SIC will not be available for this event, therefore the closest alternatives will likely be at shuttle service points listed, namely Mitsui Outlet Park, KLIA Terminal 2, KLIA Long Term Car Park, and Bandar Baru Enstek.

In July, Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia will need to spend just RM16 million on preparation for the return of premier open-wheel racing series to the venue.

Bahrain had agreed to absorb the upfront payment to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) following the decision to relocate the Bahrain Grand Prix to Malaysia for regional security concerns, said the Malaysian prime minister.

For the upcoming round in Sepang, ticket prices are determined by the Bahrain government, though there are “Madani tickets” priced at RM200, which sold out within a week.