2026 MotoGP: Thailand’s Somkiat Chantra to replace injured Joan Mir at HRC for Japan MotoGP round

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 September 2026 9:42 am

Thailand’s Somkiat Chantra will replace Joan Mir at the upcoming Japanese MotoGP round at Motegi, with the Honda HRC Castrol rider continuing his recovery after doctors ruled him out of racing due to ongoing health issues. Mir has been suffering from a range of symptoms affecting his energy levels and performance for several months, with the problems worsening in recent weeks.

Following his retirement from the San Marino GP, medical checks in Barcelona revealed altered blood-test parameters that required further investigation. However, tests carried out at Dexeus University Hospital have so far failed to establish a definitive cause for his condition.

Under the advice of MotoGP Chief Medical Officer Dr Angel Charte and his medical team, Mir has been prescribed strict rest and rehabilitative treatment while further tests are conducted. As a result, Mir will miss both the Japanese and Indonesian Grands Prix, with Honda saying his condition will be reassessed after further medical tests.

Chantra, meanwhile, returns to MotoGP after spending the 2026 season competing in the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) with HRC. The Thai rider previously raced with Honda LCR during the 2025 MotoGP season, finishing 15th at Motegi aboard the Honda RC213V.

The Japanese circuit also holds special significance for Chantra, having taken a memorable Moto2 victory there in 2023. Thailand’s first MotoGP rider has scored points in seven WorldSBK races this season while continuing his recovery from pre-season injuries while Chantra will step back onto the RC213V at Motegi.