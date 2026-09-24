2027 Geely Galaxy E5/EX5 facelift – Proton eMas 7 twin now 800V, RWD; 333 PS, 635 km CLTC range, 460 kW DC

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 24 September 2026 11:16 am

Revealed earlier this week, the facelifted Geely Galaxy E5 (known globally as the EX5) has officially been launched in China, and just as predicted, the twin to the Proton eMas 7 has received a serious under-the-skin makeover.

It’s clear that the Chinese conglomerate’s goal was to trump the BYD Atto 3 in every single metric, which is why it too has switched to a rear-wheel-drive layout and an 800-volt electrical architecture. This makes it respectively better to drive and much faster to charge.

Let’s start with the basics. The single rear motor (there’s still no all-wheel-drive variant, unlike the Atto 3) is Geely’s new Thunder 16-in-1 unit that now makes 333 PS (245 kW) and 320 Nm of torque – a heady 115 PS (85 kW) increase over the previous front-drive model, and 7 PS (5 kW) more than even the all-new Atto 3 in China (known there as the Yuan Plus).

So equipped, the Galaxy E5 now sprints from zero to 100 km/h in as little as 5.8 seconds, which is more than a second quicker than the outgoing E5 (6.9 seconds). The top speed has also seen a circa-20 km/h bump to 201 km/h.

You also now get second-generation Aegis short blade LFP batteries with capacities of 61.52 and 70.01 kWh, providing a range of 550 km and 635 km respectively. Those figures are on the rather lenient CLTC cycle; expect WLTP figures of around 450 km and 520 km. By comparison, even the old 68.39 kWh long range model (sold as the eMas 7 Premium Plus here) had a 610 km CLTC range and a WLTP figure of up to 475 km.

Perhaps the more important stat is charging, and it’s here where the new Galaxy E5 blows the old model into the weeds. Its DC fast charging capacity has quadrupled to 460 kW, and while a charging time has not been quoted, expect a 10 to 80% top-up in the low-teen minutes. Not quite as mind-blowing as the Yuan Plus, which now supports BYD’s Flash Charging technology and will charge from 10 to 97% in just nine minutes, but pretty brisk regardless.

Unfortunately, the new Galaxy E5 is still saddled with a mere 6.6 kW of AC charging support, although you do at least get a 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function. The car also gets a new protective polyurea coating at the bottom of the battery that is said to be “bulletproof”.

Elsewhere, the mechanical rejigging has resulted in an upgrade from four- to five-link rear suspension, just like the Atto 3. Measuring 4,630 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, the new Galaxy E5 is 15 mm longer and 19 mm wider than before, while it wheelbase has been stretched by a scant five millimetres.

The update has resulted in a smaller boot than before, with Geely quoting a 39 litre reduction with the rear seats folded (1,838 litres). However, that is more than compensated by the massive new front boot, which measures a scarcely believable 160 litres and comes with its own drainage holes.

While the mechanicals are practically all new, you’d struggle to tell from the outside. You still get a fairly featureless SUV body with slim headlights and a full-width taillights, along with black wheel arch trims and a diffuser-like rear valance.

The front bumper, however, is new, sporting a full-width black strip that curves upwards at the corners to integrate the air curtain inlets, making the car look like it’s grinning widely. Underlining it is a sizeable silver “chin” that also incorporates the centre air intake, which now incorporates an active grille shutter for better aerodynamics.

Finishing off the look are a range of new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel options, including a multi-spoke design typical of Geely’s latest Galaxy models. Measuring 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, the facelifted E5 is 21 mm longer and 19 mm wider than before, while its 2,750 mm wheelbase is unchanged.

There aren’t many visual tweaks on the inside, either, save for the steering wheel. The old car’s odd oblong two-spoke unit has been replaced by a more conventional three-spoke wheel with only a flat bottom, something we already saw on the Monjaro EM-i. The seat upholstery has also been redesigned with a symmetrical pattern that ditches the odd silver shoulder pin.

Other minor changes include double-glazed front windows, an upgraded 23-speaker Flyme Audio sound system (up from 16 speakers), larger vanity mirrors with magnetic cover flaps, magnetised surfaces front and rear for attaching accessories, a heated and cooled rear fridge and a kick-operated hands-free powered tailgate. The Galaxy E5 also introduces a new pinkish beige colour scheme inside and out.

Beyond that, you still get a one-touch “zero gravity” reclining passenger seat with a built-in ottoman, a panoramic sunroof with built-in sunshade, a 10.2-inch instrument display, a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a head-up display, a Qi wireless charger and a distinctive multifunction control knob (now in a crystalline design on the range-topper).

Safety-wise, the Galaxy E5 can now be had with Geely’s mid-range G-Pilot H5 driver assist system with a top-mounted lidar sensor. This enables highly-automated city and highway driving functionality as well as upgraded park assist with remote parking, drag-and-drop parking space selection and a memory function that will even remember multi-storey parking manoeuvres. The stability control is also now capable of suppressing tyre blowouts.

Prices for the facelifted Galaxy E5 range from 107,800 yuan (RM65,600) to 137,800 yuan (RM83,800). Geely is also continuing to sell the old model as the Classic Edition; fitted with the old mid-spec 60.22 kWh battery (530 km CLTC, 430 km WLTP) and no driver assists whatsoever, it costs 97,800 yuan (RM59,500).

Don’t expect this facelift to be applied to the eMas 7 anytime soon, given that it was only just updated with the Premium Plus model – and that local assembly only began late last year. Maybe next year?