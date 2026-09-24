Carro Auction Carnival is today, 3pm – bid online; free VR1 report, up to RM750 off buyer’s premium

In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 24 September 2026 11:11 am

It’s auction day. The Carro Auction Carnival goes live today, Thursday, September 24 at 3pm – a one-day online auction of cars from Carro’s partner banks, open to dealers and the public alike at carroauction.co. If you’ve been meaning to see how the trade buys its cars, this afternoon is your chance – from your desk, no auction hall required.

The full explainer is in our earlier story, but here’s what you need to know before 3pm:

Register first – you need a bidder account at carroauction.co before you can raise a virtual paddle, so sign up now rather than at 2.55pm.

– you need a bidder account at carroauction.co before you can raise a virtual paddle, so sign up now rather than at 2.55pm. Browse the car list – the Carnival’s lots from Carro’s partner banks are on the site; go through the listings, read each one carefully and build a shortlist.

– the Carnival’s lots from Carro’s partner banks are on the site; go through the listings, read each one carefully and build a shortlist. Set your ceiling – decide your maximum before the bidding heats up, accounting for the buyer’s premium, ownership transfer, insurance, road tax and any reconditioning. Then stick to it.

The rewards for winning bidders still stand. Complete payment by September 28 and the VR1 inspection report – the PUSPAKOM report needed for ownership transfer – is free.

Registered first-time bidders get up to RM750 off the buyer’s premium, and buyers of two or more cars get up to RM1,000 in auction credits. Terms and conditions apply to all three.

📅 Today, Thursday, September 24, 2026

🕒 3pm

💻 Online at carroauction.co

Log in a little before 3pm, have your shortlist ready, and good luck.