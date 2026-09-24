Honda Malaysia introduces 8-year, unlimited-mileage warranty effective Sept 1, 2026; 10-year hybrid battery

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 24 September 2026 11:45 am

At the launch of the facelifted City today, Honda Malaysia (HMSB) announced that it has upgraded its warranty coverage to eight years with unlimited mileage. This applies to all petrol and hybrid models effective September 1, 2026.

The new offer is a sizeable upgrade over the five-year warranty (also with unlimited mileage) and joins the expanded hybrid warranty announced in May. The latter now includes ten-year, unlimited-mileage coverage for the high-voltage battery and hybrid components.

Surprisingly, the much longer warranty hasn’t come at the cost of the five times’ free labour for servicing, which HMSB continues to offer on all its vehicles.